FNM must serve as a check on the PLP

The role of an effective opposition is vital to the functioning of a healthy democracy.

In any democratic system, the opposition serves as a counterbalance to the ruling party, offering an alternative perspective, scrutinizing government actions, and ensuring accountability.

Its primary objectives are to provide constructive criticism, represent the interests of diverse segments of society, and act as a check on the government’s power.

The opposition should serve as a watchdog, closely monitoring the actions and decisions of those who hold power.

By questioning government policies, challenging proposals, and demanding transparency, the opposition helps ensure not only that those in power are held accountable, but remain responsive to the needs and concerns of the people.

An effective opposition strives to represent a wide range of opinions and perspectives within society.

It acts as a voice for minority groups and marginalized communities, advocating for their rights and interests in the face of potential neglect or exclusion by the government.

Instead of merely criticizing the government of the day, the opposition should offer credible and well-thought-out alternative policies and solutions.

An effective opposition should foster robust debate in Parliament that carries over to society at large.

An example would be how the Free National Movement (FNM) thoroughly addressed some women’s groups’ dissatisfaction with the Protection Against Violence Bill that recently passed in Parliament.

Those groups contend that the bill is a watered down bill and that the Gender Based Violence Bill that had been worked on for years took a more comprehensive approach to the issue of gender-based violence.

The opposition prompted a response from the attorney general and other government officials that served to drive public discussion and awareness of the complex challenges the legislation seeks to address.

The opposition is also responsible for scrutinizing government spending, budgets, and financial decisions.

By assessing the allocation of our public resources, the opposition can highlight wasteful spending and advocate for better fiscal management.

Last week, FNM Leader Michael Pintard released a statement criticizing government’s spending priorities.

“Millions are spent on hundreds of celebrations, receptions, monogrammed items promoting them and their governance rather than paying long-outstanding bills to small contractors, paying outstanding gratuities to terminated workers, buying medication and equipment badly needed in our healthcare facilities, buying badly needed firetrucks and ambulances for Family Islands rather than more very expensive cars for top government officials, some with an apparent price tag in excess of $150,000,” Pintard said.

“All this, while numerous technical officials lack transportation to service the communities they serve.”

Pintard appeared to be referencing a new luxury car for the prime minister, and the many events in and outside of the country celebrating The Bahamas’ 50th anniversary of independence.

The government budgeted $5.2 million for the celebrations, but details on how the money has been spent and who were granted contracts for those events are unknown.

The opposition’s job is to keep pressure on the government so that it is transparent in its stewardship.

FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright recently argued that high electricity bills are “wreaking havoc on the pockets of Bahamian families”.

“Bahamians are demanding change as government economic policies continue to strangle their pockets,” Cartwright said.

“We join with Bahamians, including Bahamian small business owners, and demand that the government re-evaluate its current taxing economic policies inclusive of its policies relating to BPL, which continue to hurt Bahamian families.”

While Cartwright is doing what the opposition should in calling out the plight of the Bahamian people with regard to Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), his lack of specificity makes his message somewhat ineffective.

Had Cartwright presented a plan of action the opposition would implement were it in power, he would have placed the government in the position of debating the soundness of his proposals, rather than giving the Progressive Liberal Party the easy position of rejecting them as generalities that provide no solutions.

By presenting different approaches to governance, the opposition creates public debate and can encourage policymakers to consider various options before making decisions that affect the nation.

Unfortunately in recent years in The Bahamas, both major political parties have fallen into the habit of opposing largely for the sake of just opposing on far too many matters.

Powerful voices should be loud but also substantive.

It is noteworthy that the FNM has become more effective over the past few months.

It must serve as a check on the PLP to do the job for which it was elected.