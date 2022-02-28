FNM’s full team now in place

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard on Friday night apologized to the Bahamian people for certain decisions made by the Minnis administration, and said the election of St. Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright as deputy leader and Dr. Duane Sands as national chairman represents a new phase for the opposition party.

Pintard, who served in former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ Cabinet, described the FNM’s defeat at the polls in the September 2021 general election as a “crushing” one and suggested that it was the result of poor decision making on the Minnis administration’s part.

“We made some decisions that resonate in entirely the wrong way with many, many Bahamians,” he said.

“… I regret that we made some of those decisions and that you were hurt. And we apologize to every Bahamian who has been hurt by any decisions that we have made. I believe the decisions came out of a place in our heart where, often, we thought the right decision was being made.

“But, nevertheless, the consequences are real for you. And, so, we don’t hold you responsible for us being in opposition. You made a decision that you felt was in your interest, whether it was to vote against us or to stay home from voting at all.

“Our job … is to hear and feel the response of the Bahamian people and make a determination that we will make adjustments where adjustments are required.

“We did not get everything right and we should be honest enough to say it.”

However, Pintard maintained that some things were done right to empower Bahamians, increase ownership and generate employment.

His comments were made on the final night of the FNM’s three-day convention at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island.

“We have some difficult days ahead, but let me say this,” Pintard said.

“I believe that we are up for the challenge.”

In November, the party held a one-day convention, during which Pintard was elected leader, replacing Minnis, who did not seek re-election as leader.

RENEWAL

Cartwright, who easily won the deputy leadership race on Friday with 322 votes compared to his opponent Adrian White’s 101 votes, described the full convention as the second step in the FNM’s renewal.

He replaced former Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest, who did not run this time.

“We have picked ourselves up and we will fight our way back into the hearts and minds of the Bahamian people,” Cartwright said.

“We will work together to foster and usher in an FNM resurgence on our patriotic quest to serve the Bahamian people as the next government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“We are here to serve you and that is something we shall never forget,” he added.

Cartwright said the FNM wants to do right by the Bahamian public and will be “champions of the poor and working class”.

“Now, we begin the diligent work, the much-needed work, of restoring your confidence in our capacity to bring the transformational change to our nation that has been long desired,” he said.

Sands comfortably won the chairmanship race with 283 votes. Former Cabinet Minister Elsworth Johnson got 169 votes and former MP Michael Foulkes received 83 votes.

Addressing the convention on Friday night, Sands thanked delegates for their support.

“FNMs, as we have completed our convention, I am reminded that there is a huge amount of work for us to do,” he said.

“We are challenged, not just with repairing and rebuilding this organization, but we are tasked with preparing this great country for the transformation that is to come.

“There have been two episodes in our history — 1967 with the attainment of majority rule — and then deliverance in 1992. We are about to usher in the next revolution, the next quiet revolution in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“And under the leadership of Michael Pintard, and the newly elected executives, this great organization will be ready and prepared to change the lives of our Bahamian people.”

In an interview following the announcement of the results, Sands said his role is to make the FNM “battle ready”.

“That means that we will be working with all of the associations, all of the people that have supported this great party and want to support this great party as we prepare the vision for this great Bahamas,” he said.