FOCOL anticipates an even stronger performance after net income rise in Q2

Chairman of FOCOL Holdings Sir Franklyn Wilson said the company is anticipating an even stronger recovery in the coming quarters after the fuel giant reported a more than 16 percent increase in its year-over-year earnings for first six months of its financial year.

In its second quarter chairman’s report, FOCOL said the company took in $7.1 million in net income compared to the $6.1 million earned during the same period last year.

“This increase in year-over-year earnings is an early indication of the basis for management’s optimism for a strong post-COVID-19 recovery. Sales volumes continue to rebound in most segments of the group, particularly those that cater to the tourism industry, either directly or indirectly. Based on the monthly trends, the pace of recovery is steadily increasing, with earnings for March 2022 being 34 percent ahead of March 2021, signaling an even stronger third quarter ahead,” Wilson said.

“As spiking oil prices continue to be a challenge both globally and locally, management remains extremely vigilant in customer service, efficiency, and operational excellence to ensure that we maximize the value proposition to our customers.”

At the start of the year, fueled by the war in Ukraine, the cost of oil per barrel shot up to record highs, with the price of Brent crude peaking at more than $139 per barrel this year.

Oil price lows so far this year – $76 per barrel – remain higher than the peak prices over the course of the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, which featured record lows of $48 per barrel.

FOCOL closed its last financial year down 30 percent compared to the previous year, with total net and comprehensive income of $16.5 million.