FOCOL exploring further expansion into renewables

FOCOL Holdings Ltd. said it is exploring the expansion of its fuel-based business to integrate more renewable forms of energy.

Guardian Business reported in April that the government was positioning to enter into an agreement with Bahamas Utilities Holdings Limited (BUH) – a subsidiary of FOCOL which is partnering with Shell Bahamas Power Company – for the generation of utility-scale solar energy and liquefied natural gas (LNG), for distribution by Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

“With local mandates to increase the usage of renewable sources of energy to 30 percent by year 2030, the group continues to explore expansion into the sector by integrating it into our current business model,” the energy company said in its just released management discussion and analysis (MD&A) for its 2022 annual report.

“We are encouraged by the current post-pandemic levels of visitor arrivals and the announcement of several major resort development projects, which are expected to stimulate construction sector growth further. Continued growth in tourism and construction will enhance the group’s future profitability.”

As a part of its energy policy, the Progressive Liberal Party in its Blueprint for Change pledged to recommit The Bahamas to a minimum reliance on renewable energy of 30 percent by 2030.

Last week, following several days of widespread power outages, Minister of Public Works and Utilities Alfred Sears lamented the state of BPL’s fossil fuel-based generation units, many of which he said are beyond their shelf life.

BUH already provides rental generators to BPL.

FOCOL pointed to its increase in total assets during the 2022 financial year to $323.7 million, from 2021’s $297 million due to added generators.

“In 2021, FOCOL invested in power generation equipment, financed by utilizing cash from operations, bank financing, and the issuance of preference shares. Bank financing was obtained via an increase in the group’s overdraft facilities. In 2022, the group converted $27 million of overdraft facilities to long-term debt,” FOCOL said.

“The long-term debt bears interest at Bahamas prime plus 0.25 percent, or 4.50 percent per annum. No matters have arisen up to the completion date of this MD&A that would indicate that FOCOL will be unable to meet its current financial obligations and ongoing capital project commitments.”