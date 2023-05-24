Business

FOCOL reports 48 percent increase in profits

Photo of Paige McCartney Paige McCartney Send an email May 24, 2023
145 1 minute read
Sir Franklyn Wilson.

FOCOL Holdings Ltd. continued to build upon the momentum it gained during its COVID-19 rebound in its second quarter, with a 48 percent increase in profits for the six-month period ending March 31.

In the company’s recently released financials, FOCOL Chairman Sir Franklyn Wilson revealed that total net profit and comprehensive income was $11.6 million, compared to $7.1 million for the same period in the previous year.

“The increase in FOCOL’s year-over-year total net profit and comprehensive income continues to be supported by the recovery of the local tourism industry and the global relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions. Management is confident that should this trend continue, FOCOL’s earnings will soon return to the pre-pandemic level,” he said.

“Management remains focused on customer service and operational excellence while embracing new opportunities across the industry.”

The numbers build upon the growth registered in the first quarter for the oil company, which saw total net profit and comprehensive income of $5.7 million, compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

The growth also coincided with added demand from increased tourism numbers and Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) incremental fuel charge increases.

It comes after two years of depressed earnings during the COVID-19 pandemic, on the heels of which FOCOL closed its 2021 financial year down 30 percent; and the war in Ukraine, during which time the price of oil per barrel peaked over $100.

Photo of Paige McCartney Paige McCartney Send an email May 24, 2023
145 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Paige McCartney

Paige McCartney

Paige joined The Nassau Guardian in 2010 as a television news reporter and anchor. She has covered countless political and social events that have impacted the lives of Bahamians and changed the trajectory of The Bahamas. Paige started working as a business reporter in August 2016. Education: Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2006 with a BA in Radio and Television News

Related Articles

Chamber: CIT must go hand in hand with business license fee reform

May 24, 2023

Easy Car Sales expands line of all-electric vehicles

May 24, 2023

Port vendors association head criticizes conditions at cruise port

May 24, 2023

Consumer prices up slightly

May 23, 2023
Back to top button