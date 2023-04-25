Food costs up 9% over last year

The consumer price index (CPI), which represents the overall change in prices, rose five percent in February 2023 over the same period in 2022, the Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI) reported.

The major categories that contributed to this rise included recreation, alcoholic beverages, along with food and non-alcoholic beverages with increases of 20 percent, 11 percent and nine percent respectively, BNSI said.

But the inflation rate was down 0.1 percent when compared to January 2023.

This decrease is

reflected in the overall price of items purchased by the average consumer during this period, BNSI said.

The February 2023 decrease followed a 0.1 percent decrease between December 2022 and January 2023.

BNSI reported that the category of miscellaneous goods saw a decline of 3.4 percent when compared to the previous month.

The food and non-alcoholic category also recorded a decline of 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, over this same period, health services saw an increase of two percent for the month of February.

Additionally, BNSI reported diesel prices were up 20 percent, and gasoline rose nine percent compared to this period in 2022.

However, compared to January 2023, diesel prices declined by two percent while gasoline prices increased six percent, for the month of February 2023.

It has been a bumpy ride for consumers for quite some time. Inflation remains a significant issue for many Bahamians, amid stagnant salaries for many people.

Since the start of 2020, consumer prices were up most sharply in July 2022 over the previous year when they rose by 7.1 percent.

In January 2023, the minimum wage increased from $210 per week to $260 but with high costs for food, fuel, energy and other necessities, many find it hard to make their dollars stretch.

Further increases in power bills have been foreshadowed for the coming months, and an increase in the National Insurance rate is expected come July.

In response to heightened concerns regarding inflation in October 2022, the prime minister announced new price control measures for categories of food and medicines, but those measures were temporary and their impact on consumers’ pockets is not widely known.

Weeks ago, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis told reporters the government was looking to put in place a permanent expanded price control list, but there has been no recent update in this regard.

The expanded list expired earlier this month.