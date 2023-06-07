Food security remains a pressing concern, says PM

Noting that food security remains a pressing concern for the nation, Prime Minister Philip Davis said there is a need for robust analysis, critical evaluation, and evidence-based policymaking to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of the agricultural sector in the region.

Addressing the 34th Annual West Indies Agricultural Economics Conference, the prime minister highlighted his administration’s commitment towards progress in agribusiness and the promotion of food security, innovation, and development.

“Recognizing the vital role that agriculture plays in our nation’s economic growth and the well-being of our people, the government has implemented strategic policies and initiatives to support the agricultural sector,” he said.

“With a focus on sustainable practices, technological advancements, and capacity building, the government is dedicated to fostering an environment that encourages entrepreneurship, investment, and the adoption of innovative approaches. This commitment underscores our vision for a resilient, self-sufficient, and prosperous Bahamas.”

Hosted by the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), regional experts from Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nations, the United States and Europe converged at Super Clubs Breezes resort this week for the conference, which is being held from June 5-9 under the theme “Emerging Challenges and Opportunities for Food Systems: Climate Change and Tourism Nexus”. The prime minister was the keynote speaker at Monday night’s opening ceremony.

“Our collective efforts should focus on identifying viable solutions, harnessing the potential of ecotourism and agritourism to drive sustainable food systems. The intersection of these industries holds immense promise for economic growth, job creation, and the preservation of our natural resources. The Bahamas, with its unique geographical location and vulnerability to climate change, provides a compelling backdrop for discussing the sustainability impacts our region faces. We must confront these challenges head on, leveraging our collective knowledge and experiences to develop robust adaptation and mitigation strategies,” he said.

“By integrating sustainable practices and technology-driven innovations, we can safeguard our agricultural sector, protect our natural ecosystems, and secure the future of our food systems. Furthermore, we recognize the vital link between food, public health, and the overall strength of our Caribbean economies. Our collective efforts must aim not only to produce nutritious food, but also to address public health concerns and stimulate economic growth. We must prioritize the development of school feeding programs that not only nourish our children, but also provide a platform for agricultural development, creating a cycle of sustainable progress.”