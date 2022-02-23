For the FNM, a chance to reset

Free National Movement (FNM) delegates are heading into convention today in what many FNMs hope will be the necessary reset that will cause there to be a vibrant, robust opposition in a way that Bahamians have not yet seen.

The party elected a new leader last November, so the excitement that normally surrounds conventions when there is a leadership race is just not there.

Still, there is much at play.

“Michael Pintard is the leader, but until after the election, depending on the outcome, he does not have control of the party,” one prominent FNM told National Review.

The party expects nearly 500 delegates to attend the convention at Atlantis resort over three days. On Friday, the deputy leader and other positions will be up for grabs.

In all, 101 candidates are contesting positions in the party.

Next to the leadership, the race for deputy leader and chairman are the most closely watched.

St. Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright and St. Anne’s MP Adrian White, a political newcomer, are both eyeing the deputy leadership position.

In trusted party circles, there is a view that White enjoys the backing of former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, though Minnis has not publicly expressed such support.

FNM sources claim Minnis has made calls seeking to drum up support for White. The former FNM leader’s influence in the party is said to be waning, however.

Minnis’ horse in the leadership race last November was reportedly East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson, who received 120 votes compared to Pintard’s 297 votes. Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis settled for a paltry 44 votes.

Given that the FNM won just seven seats in the House of Assembly in the September 2021 general election, the options for leadership and deputy leadership were, and are, slim.

Though there is no requirement in the constitution of political parties that the leader or deputy must have a seat in Parliament, it is now established convention that they do so in order to have the kind of political clout and national presence opposition parties need to be effective, and taken seriously by the electorate.

The deputy leader would become the presumptive deputy prime minister if the party is elected, but there is no constitutional requirement for a deputy prime minister.

The number two man, or woman, acts as leader in the absence of the leader, but he or she has no specific duties.

While winning a deputy leader race does not automatically put the victor on the path to the prime ministership, it could better position the individual for the ultimate seat of power depending on several factors, including the political shelf life of that deputy, what the electorate decides to do at the polls, and of course, what the several hundred delegates decide to do at convention when a leadership race is held.

If a party is voted out of office and the former deputy prime minister loses his/her seat, then the chance of becoming leader and making a bid for prime minister becomes a long shot.

THE DEPUTY

After the FNM under Hubert Ingraham lost the general election in 2012 and Ingraham announced his retirement, there were few options for leader as more than a few political heavyweights were toppled in the general election.

The only other FNMs who won seats were Minnis (Killarney); Loretta Butler-Turner (Long Island); Peter Turnquest (East Grand Bahama); Neko Grant (Central Grand Bahama); Edison Key (Central and South Abaco); Richard Lightbourn (Montagu); Hubert Chipman (St. Anne’s) and Theo Neilly (North Eleuthera).

When dwindled down to those who had previous parliamentary experience, the group became even smaller: Minnis, Butler-Turner, Grant and Key. This made Minnis a shoo-in for the leadership. When he became leader, he thanked his “special and personal” friend Ingraham for his support.

Brent Symonette, who had served as Ingraham’s deputy in his final term in office, retired ahead of the 2012 general election.

While prime minister, Ingraham, who led the party to its first victory in 1992, had three deputies over the course of his three non-consecutive terms in office: Orville Turnquest, Frank Watson and Symonette.

The FNM under Ingraham was voted out of office in 2002 and 2012.

In addition to 1992, the party won government under Ingraham in 1997 and 2007.

None of Ingraham’s former deputies ever became leader of the party and thus none led the FNM to victory.

Butler-Turner served as Minnis’ deputy for a time while they were in opposition, but her desire for the leadership role created an environment of acrimony, and Peter Turnquest was in 2014 elected FNM deputy and became deputy prime minister in 2017 when the party won the election.

Turnquest resigned as deputy leader in 2020 after he was ensnared in a fraud lawsuit, although he was not named as a defendant.

We will never know for sure, but Kwasi Thompson’s election in East Grand Bahama last September suggests that Turnquest would have had a good chance at re-election, which would have likely put him in the running for the leadership.

This is how current Prime Minister Philip Davis was propelled to the top position in the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). As Perry Christie’s deputy, he became the presumptive leader when Christie was forced unceremoniously into retirement in 2017.

In the FNM, it is Pintard’s show now.

We will know in a few days who will be his number two man.

Cartwright is into his second term as a member of Parliament. Notably, he survived the wave that washed the FNM out of office in September – and did so in an Over-the-Hill community traditionally regarded as a PLP stronghold.

To win the seat in an FNM wave was not regarded as a standout accomplishment, but to do so in a PLP wave was a notable achievement that upped his standing in the FNM.

His margin was cut, though.

In 2017, Cartwright got 56 percent of all votes cast. In 2021, he secured 49 percent to the PLP’s Michael Halkitis, who received 45 percent.

Cartwright, who was executive chairman of the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority, has waved off criticisms that have been made in certain quarters regarding his oversight of that agency.

The Davis administration has revealed that external investigators found numerous lapses in internal controls. Public Works Minister Alfred Sears recently said in Parliament that Cartwright could not have made certain financial decisions with respect to the authority – with a clear and obvious suggestion that Minnis as minister of finance would ultimately have been responsible.

Still, in FNM circles, Cartwright’s detractors are seeking mileage over the controversy.

We know that it will ultimately be up to the FNM delegates to decide whether he is the best option for deputy leader given the choices before them.

Ahead of the FNM leadership race last November, Cartwright backed Pintard for leader of the FNM. We do not know whether this will translate into Pintard’s supporters backing him when FNMs vote on Friday.

For his part, White very inelegantly told the Tribune earlier this month that both he and Cartwright bring “baggage” to the race.

“I come in to the race with probably the same amount of baggage (as Shanendon Cartwright) because if it’s going to come down to two candidates, one candidate has baggage hanging over him that the government is putting on him and I come with baggage in that I’m new to politics,” he was quoted as saying.

While he said Cartwright “was writing the textbook for all the MPs with how to carry out duties in your constituency”, White said, “What I do know is I have not gotten to where I am by turning my back on an opportunity.

“I have every intention of continuing to serve our party leader and our party for the next five years and if there is a thing that I know that I am qualified to do, despite what others might view as a lack of experience to date, I’m gonna go for it because I’m never taking a step back.”

White was gifted the FNM nomination in a safe FNM area after Symonette decided again that he was retiring from politics.

White held the seat for the FNM, though FNM support in the constituency was reduced considerably.

He secured 57 percent of the votes cast in St. Anne’s, compared to the 76 percent of votes received by Symonette in 2017.

If White loses the FNM deputy race, it would be another signal to some observers that Minnis’ relevance and influence in the party is weaker than it has ever been.

THE CHAIRMAN

As Cartwright and White prepare to face-off, former MPs Dr. Duane Sands, Elsworth Johnson and Michael Foulkes are eyeing the chairmanship.

A good chairman is vital for a political organization. He is tasked with bringing stability and organization to the party and its efforts and to be a spokesman for the party.

The chairman has certain liberties that those in the parliamentary team do not have. He must be able to respond effectively when the party is under siege, something current chairman Carl Culmer failed miserably at during the last term.

Even though he had Ingraham’s very public endorsement ahead of the 2021 general election, Sands only received 39 percent of the votes in Elizabeth. He was bested by the PLP’s JoBeth Coleby-Davis, who won 49 percent of the votes.

Had he won his seat, without a doubt Sands would have challenged for the leadership in November.

Still, one potent element for Sands heading into the chairmanship race is the assumption that Ingraham still supports him.

As chairman, Sands would bring intellectual heft to the position. He is a strong communicator and appears generally likeable among the public, although he sometimes finds it difficult to connect with people.

Johnson, also an articulate communicator, would bring a certain gravitas to the position.

He might also be viewed as an attractive option for those in the party who want a political attack dog to go against the PLP’s Fred Mitchell, who while a Cabinet minister maintains his position as chairman.

Johnson recently played dirty when he hit at Mitchell below the belt while he (Johnson) was a guest on Shenique Miller’s “Beyond the Headlines” TV program.

He also went head to head with the late PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts on Jerome Sawyer’s “On the Record” in 2017.

The former FNM minister also had a few low moments during the election campaign season last year when he repeatedly claimed that the PLP was running accused child molesters in the election. Though Johnson did not call names, it was among the clearest signs of FNM sleaze and desperation.

Foulkes, meanwhile, has had a low public political profile, but he has party lineage, and as a former secretary general, he has experience and knowledge of the FNM and its internal organs.

Though he is not viewed as the most vibrant candidate for the position, another of his attributes is his likeability; he might be viewed as a candidate who is able cut across factions.

We do not know who Pintard supports for chairman, but Foulkes is seen by many as the least contentious option to work with the leader.

If Sands becomes chairman, Pintard would constantly be compared to him in terms of appeal.

Winning the chairmanship race would bring Sands closer to the delegates through his work with the branches. Some observers believe this could be one of his strategies given his leadership aspirations.

We wonder whether Pintard thinks in the back of his mind that Sands might be setting himself up for a future leadership challenge closer to the next general election. For that, he would want to remain politically relevant and close to those in the party who decide men’s (and women’s) fates.

REGROUP

Much of the chairman’s work happens behind the scenes. He must be a good organizer and will play a crucial role in efforts to rebuild the party in a post-Minnis era.

Depending on who occupies the various positions in the party come Friday, Pintard would be able to strengthen his hold on the party and seek to convince FNMs that he is not just a place holder until the next leadership race.

Though Pintard has generally been litigating the issues as they come up, he does not appear to be resonating. But it is hard to be a worse leader than Minnis was – in opposition and in government.

That at least is a plus for Pintard at the moment.

While there will likely not be any fireworks accompanying the FNM convention this week, it will give the opposition party an opportunity to regroup and to put its full leadership team in place as it scrubs away the already faded fingerprints of Minnis’ past stronghold on the organization.