Foreign entity developed to list luxury vacation rental properties and real estate in The Bahamas 

GWD Investments has launched an entity called Premier Listings Group (PLG) that plans to begin a luxury vacation rental and real estate listings business with high-end listings in The Bahamas, the company said.

PLG explained that it plans to stock this listing with properties from vacation destinations across the world, but will start with The Bahamas.

“Through multiple partnerships, Premier Listings Group will initially provide selected listings for vacation rentals in The Bahamas, followed by real estate listings,” the statement said

“Through the creation of their first property, Premier Bahamas Vacation Rentals, PLG will hand select the best vacation rentals throughout The Bahamas, including well known Exuma beach house rentals such as Bajamar Exuma, Ba Roos Exuma, Thevine House Exuma, Lady Blue Exuma, Sandbar House Exuma, Abaco Bliss and more.

“Premier Listings Group plans of expansion include properties in The Caribbean, Mexico, Mediterranean, Hawaii, Florida Keys and other well-known travel destinations for US travelers.”

Government has prompted more Bahamians to move into the vacation rental space as a way of not only building a business and supplementing their income, but also a way of adding more room inventory to The Bahamas’ tourism product.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said last week that the country needs more hotel room capacity.

This year, Bahamas BNBs, a new online rental marketplace providing vacation rental properties and experiences on all of the islands of The Bahamas, announced that it is in its first phase of development and that it feature lower fees than competing sites to rent and for homeowners to list.

Its owner Iain Rodgers said in June that his idea came from his desire to keep vacation rental listings local and to deepen the service and visitor experience.

“Being a homeowner and using global platforms to list properties created a desire to find an alternative that is specifically created to showcase only Bahamian properties, while offering more features at lower fees for both the host offering the accommodation and visitors looking to book a once-in-a-lifetime holiday in The Bahamas,” said Rodgers.

“What makes it unique? It is Bahamian owned and run. We are local experts in all the experiences and we have the potential to be an all-in-one vacation company.

“Not only will you be able to book your accommodations, but you’ll also be able to add on experiences like tours or services like taxi pickups.”

Rodgers said the site will also offer information on the islands. He said phase two of Bahamas BNBs’ launch will include the addition of bookable experiences on each island. He added that the portal will also allow those who use multiple vacation rental sites to list their properties to synchronize calendars, so that dates booked on any of the sites will be blacked out on all of the sites.