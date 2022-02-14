Forensic audit planned for DRA 

A forensic audit will be conducted into operations of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA), said DRA Executive Chairman Alex Storr, who has insisted that the agency created to manage disaster recovery and reconstruction several month after Hurricane Dorian was improperly managed.

“We have, through the Ministry of Finance, engaged services of UHY Bain to conduct an operational audit,” said Storr at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday.

“Because of the many revelations and clear signs of mismanagement, we [have] now asked that this be switched to a forensic audit.

“What is clear is that the Disaster

Reconstruction Authority, while a good thought and idea by the former administration, appears to have been grossly mismanaged and hampered by poor execution – from the current internal structure, the extreme high salaries, the way contracts were negotiated, the apparent conflicts of interest and the lack of compliance in management of every project.”

A forensic audit is an examination of financial activities for which there might be suspicion of financial or operational impropriety.

Storr said he and the board of directors were hopeful that some of their concerns would be addressed once they arrived on Abaco and Grand Bahama. He said this did not happen.

“You know, sometimes you may have a bad decision but it may be a necessary decision,” Storr said.

“And so, we looked into the factors that went into making these decisions. You go on the ground and you assess and then you say, ‘Well, okay this might have not been the right decision but I can see why it was the decision at the time’.

“Unfortunately, once we got on the ground, that did not happen. Things just got worse and there were more questions that had to be asked.”

The work of the DRA was recently thrust into the spotlight after former DRA Managing Director Katherine Forbes-Smith filed a lawsuit against the government.

Some questions have arisen about the contracts issued by the authority under the previous administration.

One of those contracts is Sunrise Sanitation and Disposal, a company owned by former Free National Movement senator Heather Hunt and her husband, who manage the Treasure Cay debris management site.

Storr said last week that the contract is under review.

He said the company was granted a contract with payments ranging between $150,000 and $320,000 monthly.

Hunt told The Nassau Guardian last week that the company has at all times lived up to the terms of its contract and that its work was continuing.

Storr also said that although much less recovery work was done on Grand Bahama than on Abaco following the monster storm in September 2019, much more money was being paid out for the work on Grand Bahama.

He said the company in question, Tycoon Waste Management Company, was receiving as much as $1 million a month.

However, Ed Curling, the company’s principal, denied that this was the case.

“I can put my books on top of the table. It won’t make a difference to me,” Curling said last week.

The authority remains in violation of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority Act 2019, which mandates that the DRA submit a copy of its audited accounts to the minister responsible, together with a copy of any report made by the auditor, three months after the end of each financial year.

That act also requires that all contracts awarded by the authority within a fiscal year be publicly disclosed at the end of the fiscal year.

Storr said on Friday that the authority intends to fulfill the act’s requirements.

“I note the comments in the media concerning the DRA and its noncompliance with reporting on contracts issued, etc., and this will be a thing of the past,” he said.

“Our board and I are keen on raising the bar of transparency, accountability and it is not just lip service. Anybody who knows me will tell you they know that when I say and when I settle to do, I will accomplish it and you can take my words as a solemn promise.”

Forbes-Smith, the former managing director, has declined to comment on matters connected to the DRA given that she has filed a lawsuit. However, last week, former DRA Chairman John Michael Clarke said the award of all contracts was handled above board as there was a proper corporate governance structure in place.