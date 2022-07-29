Former Club Med workers eager to return to resort, says union 

Bahamas Hotel Catering Allied Workers Union President Darrin Woods said some of those former Club Med Columbus Isle workers who would have left San Salvador in the wake of COVID-19 closures to find employment, are eager to get back to that island in time for the club’s reopening.

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper revealed earlier this month the resort’s target to reopen in October, after being closed for two years due to the pandemic.

Woods said the hotel union has been in communication with Club Med’s management to ensure there are sufficient staff, but he told Guardian Business yesterday that he doesn’t for see staffing as an issue.

“The management came maybe eight weeks ago and they indicated they would be putting out the notice for persons to come and reapply and go through the process, but they said they still have a lot of work that needs to be done on the ground in terms of getting the club open. They have scheduled October 21 as the date to reopen. They are trying to get as many people in between next month and September,” he said.

“As a matter of fact, they need as many people as they can because that’s a small island. Particularly for those people who live there, that’s where they worked and lived for many years. So others would have to commute to that island and find housing. Some would have moved to Nassau temporarily, but they indicated that once the club reopened they would go back. So, I don’t see them having a staffing issue in terms of finding people to work. Even in the absence of people who would have left, you would have had at least three graduations, 2020, 2021, and 2022. So they should have people readily available to work.”

Club Med is one of the last remaining resorts in the country that has not reopened since the pandemic-induced closure.

The resort issued public notices for job hires in local dailies earlier this month.

Club Med is the biggest employer on San Salvador and the main economic driver for the island.