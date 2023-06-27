Former govt official offered $1 million bonus to secure FTX license, CEO alleges in filing

A former Bahamian government official and lawyer was offered a $1 million bonus in 2021 to secure a business license for cryptocurrency exchange FTX within 10 weeks, FTX CEO John Ray III said in a filing in a bankruptcy court in Delaware yesterday.

FTX is in bankruptcy in the United States and its Bahamas-based arm, FTX Digital Markets (FTX DM), is in provisional liquidation in The Bahamas. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of defrauding his customers out of billions of dollars.

Ray was appointed last November and is seeking to secure and return customer funds.

“While Bankman-Fried claimed publicly to welcome regulation of the crypto industry, in late 2020, when Hong Kong announced plans to regulate crypto exchanges, Bankman-Fried and the other FTX senior executives immediately sought to leave the jurisdiction,” said Ray in the court filing.

“With assistance from Attorney-1, the FTX senior executives sought to move to a country in which they faced less regulatory risk. As Ellison described it in October 2021, the FTX Group moved to The Bahamas because, with respect to its regulatory environment, The Bahamas was ‘friendly’ and ‘cutting back on red tape’.

“In moving to The Bahamas, where they incorporated FTX DM in July 2021, the FTX senior executives sought to minimize any substantive change to or scrutiny of their business.

“Thus, for example, on behalf of the FTX Group, in July 2021, Attorney-1 offered a former Bahamian government official, acting as an attorney, a $1 million bonus to procure a necessary business license for FTX DM within 10 weeks. The attorney obtained the license less than six weeks later.”

The filing did not identify the attorney.

Ray noted that FTX spent over $243 million on real estate in The Bahamas, including multi-million luxury properties.

After FTX DM was able to open a bank account, it operated as a pass through vehicle “to funnel at least $5.4 billion in customer deposits to FTX Trading,” Ray said.

He said FTX owes its customers $8.7 billion.