Former minister, her husband and others charged with fraud

Former Free National Movement Cabinet Minister Lanisha Rolle, her husband, Vontenken Rolle, and three others faced corruption charges over contracts awarded by the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture and the National Sports Authority.

Mrs Rolle faced one count of bribery and 14 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses when she appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans, concerning contracts valued at $711,989.56.

The contracts related to the Grand Bahama Sporting Complex, South Beach Pools and Kendal G L Isaacs Gymnasium.

Rolle’s husband, Vontenken, is charged along with her on one count of conspiracy to defraud the government out of $168,000 regarding the award of a contract for work to Kendal G L Isaacs Gym.

Mr Rolle’s uncle, Alfred Mortimer, faces a charge of bribery. He’s accused of offering an advantage to help G and L landscaping procure a contract at the Grand Bahama Sporting Complex.

Godfrey Burrows is accused of fraudulently obtaining $34,690 for a contract issued to Miller’s Masonry and Carpentry for work at the South Beach Pools.

Burrows and Wilfred Rolle Jr are charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses in relation to that contract.

The accused did not have to enter pleas.

Mrs Rolle was granted $120,000 bail. Her husband was granted $50,000 bail and their co-accused were each granted $10,000 bail.

The matter has been adjourned to May 31 for presentation of a VBI.