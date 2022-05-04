Former minister questions why manslaughter convict was on work release

One day after an inmate was shot and killed while working at a gas station, former Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said the government should look into how the inmate who “just went up for murder” was allowed to participate in the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services’ (BDOCS) work release scheme.

The inmate was identified as Timothy Saunders, who was serving 18 years at BDOCS for his role in a triple shooting that left three people, including a pregnant woman, dead in July 2011.

Saunders was working at Rubis gas station on Mackey Street when he was approached by a gunman who shot him multiple times before escaping on Monday morning.

“I can’t speak to that individual,” said Dames when asked about Saunders being allowed to participate in the program given the nature of his crimes.

“Obviously, if what you are telling me this is the case, then that needs to be clearly looked into and they need to find out how someone who just went up for murder – they should not be a person fit and proper to be considered for the work release scheme.

“Now, if you’re talking about someone who would’ve served 30 or 35 years or so and they’re about to be released, then that’s something that can be considered.”

Dames said the work program is for “deserving” inmates.

He said requests to participate in the program come before the Ministry of National Security and the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, which is headed by the minister of national security.

Dames said inmates under consideration for participation are vetted by an array of government entities, including the prison, the police and the Ministry of Social Services.

“Once that request is made, it is considered whether the person makes the requirements, and oftentimes it will have to be an inmate in good standing and one who is moving towards the end of their time of service in prison,” he said.

“That inmate will have to possess all that is required to at least be exposed to the outside. What it is, really, is a form of preparing to reintegrate.

“For the most part, it works out well and I can tell you countless stories of young men who have benefited and who after leaving the same company, that they were working with for the work scheme asked them to come on.”

Dames said inmates approved for the program are paid by the companies that hire them and the money is deposited into their prison accounts.

He said the recent death of the inmate was tragic.

Dames said focus on rehabilitating inmates must remain a priority for The Bahamas.

“We can’t continue to lose our Bahamian sons and daughters,” he said.

“We can’t continue to put them down this path of no return. People do make mistakes from time to time that they often regret. Those are the ones that they need to be focusing on to ensure that they are afforded the opportunity.”

Acting Commissioner of Corrections Doan Cleare declined to comment on Saunders’ death when contacted yesterday.

He said a statement will be released this week.