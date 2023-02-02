Funeral Service for the Late Former Nurse Maulese Veronica Walker aged 82, of Berkley Avenue & Cambridge Drive and formerly of Clarence Town, Long Island, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday 3rd February 2023 at St. Gregory’s Anglican Church, Carmichael Road. Officiating will be The Rev’d. Canon Sebastian Campbell assisted by other ministers of the clergy. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Maulese was preceded in death by her mother, brother, and grandmother.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted Husband: Edgar Walker; Sons: Edgar Jr., Frank & Mark Walker; Daughter: Nicola Walker; Grandchildren: Frank II, Josh, Terran, Terrell, Ashley and Nicholas Tyler Walker; Daughters-in-law: Andrea, Sandra & Anshena Walker; Sisters-in-law: Suzanne Kemp, Gloren and Paulette Walker; Nephews: Deryck (Mary), Dwayne (Brenda) & Vaughn Johnson, Ricardo Thompson & Phillip (Sandra) Kemp; Nieces: Margo Wilson, Suzette Sweeting, Tara Ferguson, and Shannelle Russell; Numerous Grandnephews and Grandnieces. Other Relatives & Friends (including): Wynton Jr., Deron, Dale and Daryle Isaacs & Families, Shirley Cartwright & Family, Van Diah, Zo Sears, Joseph, Cynthia & Deborah Cartwright, Sandra Ingraham, Colin Edgecombe & Family, Brenda Major & Family, Anita Turnquest & Family, Carlton & Gretchen Jones, Oliver & Lillian Hutchinson & Family, Melanie Thompson & Family, Faith Ene & Family, Cynthia Darling & Family, Lawrence Smith & Family, Evangelist Tom Roberts & Family, Freddie Fountain & Family, Les Gardiner, Godfrey Archer, Andy & Louise Gomez & Family, Jackie Burrows & Family, Andy Williams, Craven (KK) Lewis, Most Honourable Dr. Hubert A. Minnis, Former Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Nurses Edna Ijeoma, Margaret Bostwick, Marilleta Butler, Vera Cleare, Yvonne Clarke, Beryl Brown, Mary Knowles, Susiemae Lockhart, Latisha Seymour-King, Valerie Miller, Patsy Newbold, Tracey Carew, Dominique Bethel, Mary Ramsey, Lolita Pratt, Ella Anderson, Debbie Munnings, Daphne Richardson, Frances Woodside, Grace Munnings, Patricia Major, Stephanie Reid, Claudia Seymour, Isma Deleveaux, and all their respective Families, The Nursing & Medical Staff of the Obstetrics and Gynae Wards, Private Surgical and Doctors Hospital, and numerous other relatives & Friends.

Special thanks to her caregivers: Nurses Angelique Griffin, Shade Morrison & Temika Black-Shepherd.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Thursday 2nd February 2023 from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.