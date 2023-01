Former Nurse Maulese Veronica Walker aged 82 of Berkley Avenue & Cambridge Drive and formerly of Clarence Town, Long Island, died at Doctors Hospital on Saturday, 21st January 2023.

She is survived by her Husband: Edgar V. Walker; Daughter: Nicola V. Walker; Sons: Edgar V. II, Frank J., and Mark A. Walker; 6 Grandchildren: Frank J. II, Josh M., Terran D., Terrell A., Ashley N., and Nicholas T. Walker; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.