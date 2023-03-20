Former Oban chair accused of misappropriating investor funds

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has accused Peter Krieger, the former non-executive chairman of Florida-based Oban Energies, of misappropriating $5.2 million of Oban investor funds between 2017 and 2020.

The SEC charged Krieger with four counts of violating the Securities Exchange Act.

In a court document filed in Florida last week, the SEC said, “From

January 2017 through August 2020, defendant was the sole signatory on Oban’s bank account and exercised exclusive control over it.

“During that time, defendant misappropriated at least $5.2 million of investor funds to pay for personal expenses, such as luxury cars, jewelry, designer clothing, vacations to Aspen and Hawaii, and day-to-day living expenses.

“Specifically, defendant diverted approximately $3.7 million of investor funds through various means to the bank account of an unrelated entity he controlled, Mid Atlantic Group, Inc.

“For instance, defendant deposited approximately $795,000 of investor funds directly into MAG’s bank account. Defendant also diverted through hundreds of electronic funds transfers approximately $1.37 million of investor funds from Oban’s bank account to MAG’s bank account.

“Furthermore, in an effort to conceal his misappropriation, defendant transferred $1.5 million of investor funds from Oban’s bank account to an account for another entity he controlled, S&P Projects, LLC. From there, defendant transferred the $1.5 million to the trust accounts of Oban’s outside attorney, who then routed the money back to MAG.

“Additionally, defendant transferred another $1.5 million in investor funds from Oban’s bank account to pay credit card charges for S&P.

“Defendant’s transfers of approximately $5.2 million of investor funds for his personal use were not disclosed to or authorized by Oban’s board.”

In a statement, the SEC said, Krieger agreed to the entry of a judgment that permanently enjoins him from future violations and “includes a permanent conduct-based injunction, bars Krieger from serving as an officer or director of a public company, and orders him to pay disgorgement, prejudgment interest, and civil penalties in amounts that will be determined by the court upon future motion of the SEC”.

The partial settlement with Krieger is subject to court approval, it said.

Oban signed a heads of agreement with the Minnis administration in 2018 to construct a $5.5 billion oil refinery and storage facility on Grand Bahama.

The agreement was signed during a press conference with then-Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and Krieger, who signed on behalf of Oban.

Almost immediately, the deal plunged into controversy.

It was revealed that Krieger had, in 2006, pleaded guilty to the first-degree felony of organized fraud, according to the SEC.

Then, after the heads of agreement was tabled in

Parliament, questions arose over the signature on the document.

While Krieger signed the HOA during the press conference, the document tabled in Parliament had the name Satpal Dhunna on it.

The Nassau Guardian reviewed footage of the press conference, zoomed in when Krieger signed and saw that he appeared to sign the name of Dhunna, instead of his name.

The government then said that the signing was ceremonial and that Dhunna had already signed the agreement.

Minnis later admitted that his government made mistakes regarding the Oban deal in its haste to boost the economy of Grand Bahama and, as a result, ordered a subcommittee and technical advisory group to examine the agreement in hopes of renegotiation.

He announced in Parliament that Krieger had resigned from Oban.

However, according to the SEC documents, Krieger still remained a major part of Oban until 2020.

Oban’s deal with the government never went anywhere.