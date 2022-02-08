Former PM defends work of DRA; says he doesn’t recall Smith’s contract

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday that he did not recall the details of former Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) Managing Director Katherine Smith’s employment contract with the government and said if the Davis administration feels that taxpayers are not being fairly treated, it has the right to defend itself.

The Nassau Guardian revealed that Smith is suing the government for $400,000 after she was terminated from her role following the general election last year.

Minnis’ government established the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness Management and Reconstruction and the DRA in 2019 to deal with the unprecedented damage caused on Abaco and Grand Bahama by Hurricane Dorian that year.

“I have not seen the contract,” Minnis said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“I cannot remember the contract, to be honest with you.

“If the government feels any irregularity, the government has a right to proceed and defend themselves.”

Under the terms of her contract, the DRA agreed to pay Smith an annual salary of $110,000 in monthly installments of $9,166.66 and an annual housing allowance of $30,000 in monthly installments of $2,500.

It also agreed to an annual duty allowance of $15,000 in monthly installments of $1,250 and a monthly fuel allowance of $250.

At the end of that contract, Smith was entitled to receive a gratuity of 15 percent of the sum received under the contract.

The revelation infuriated many, particularly given the financial constraints the DRA faced, which were often cited as a cause for delays in its work.

When asked if he was aware at the time of the level of compensation Smith was receiving, Minnis responded, “I cannot recall.”

Minnis also defended the work of the authority under Smith’s management.

“[People] must remember that the entire infrastructure in terms of electrification was destroyed in terms of Abaco,” he said.

“We had to spend $61 million replacing over 4,000 poles.

“We had to repair water lines. We had to remove tons and tons of debris in cleaning up. Then, we had to bring in temporary facilities.

“There were more than 4,000 Bahamians who had registered for assistance. The record would reflect that 3,735 were approved for assistance. It would also reflect that 2,645 were already receiving assistance. So, the records are there for the former government to review.”

In defending Smith’s contract, Minnis cited the case of Melisa Hall and The Bridge Authority, in which Hall, who was the former general manager of the authority, sued the government for $593,071.72 after she was terminated months after the 2017 general election.

Her contract contained a clause that said it could only be terminated with a minimum of three years’ notice.

The government won the case, and Minnis said the Davis administration should look at it as an example.

“So, just as we did the case with Melisa Hall and won, if the government feels that the taxpayers are not being fairly treated, then they have a right to proceed,” he said.

He also criticized the Christie administration, under which Hall was contracted, for requiring three years’ notice.

“The government has a right to defend if they think it’s injustice, just like we did with Melisa Hall,” he said.

“We took that case and we won that case. We did not see it as right to have a contract that was an indefinite contract and the standard thing is 30 days notice. In this particular case, it was an indefinite contract and a three-year notice.

“We did not see that as right, because you could imagine what that would do to the government system. We felt that if the government got away with that now then, next time, they might come with an indefinite contract and a 15-year notice. Imagine what that would do to the government structure.

“So, we thought it was wrong. We challenged it and we won.”

However, Minnis did not acknowledge that Smith’s contract, awarded under his government, had no exit clause.