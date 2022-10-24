Former Spanish teacher pivots to learn a trade

An interest in the creation of design and staging props has led former Spanish teacher Tameka Jones to donning steel toe boots and the study of carpentry and electrical installation. She enrolled at Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) because she knew that building them would require her to have carpentry and electrical installation.

The former Spanish teacher of eight years, who has a Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management from The College of The Bahamas (now University of The Bahamas) describes herself as a “more hands-on” person.

Jones has worked on framing, drywall, and hanging doors and windows alongside professionals. Among her personal designs is a night light plaque using basic knowledge to wire up a battery to a switch and lights. This was in addition to creating a wooden base.

“It ties in more with the design part of my interest. I hope to achieve a level of expertise that would take design on a different level locally and internationally,” said the 42-year-old.

While still a student, Jones has had the opportunity to work on the construction of some of the houses in a government subdivision and is proud to have gotten the experience before she graduates from BTVI.

Over the summer, Jones apprenticed with Arawak Homes Ltd. The company is a partner of BTVI. She took advantage by consistently being on the construction site, soaking up information and getting practical experience.

Having just enrolled in BTVI in fall 2021, she described it as an opportunity of a lifetime.

“I got more hands-on experience than anticipated. While on the construction site, I was able to do drywalling, door framing and assist with door hanging,” she said.

Nihon Glinton, BTVI carpentry instructor, who is now teaching Jones for the third semester, is pleased with her progress.

“Tameka is inquisitive. Her efforts stand out. She is always requiring more information; she is not afraid to ask. Some female students hold back because the field is male dominated,” said Glinton. “She wants to move up in the industry. She is tenacious. She is a part of a melting pot of human resources for the construction field.”

Glinton, a former construction supervisor, with more than 20 years of experience in the field, said he was impressed with Jones’ proficiency in carpentry, which he noted has “improved dramatically”.

In blueprint reading, out of the two classes of 40 students, Jones was in the top three. For Carpentry I, Jones was the only female in the class and got the highest final grade out of 10 students. There are currently 55 students in BTVI’s carpentry program.

“Tameka was not intimidated by the tools, she had nearly perfect attendance and was always first to class,” said Glinton.

Jones’ advice to other females wanting to enter male-dominated trades is to go for it, if they have the interest.

“No matter what the bias may tell us, everyone has been given the power to do anything they put their mind to,” she said.

Admitting that she has had challenges with lifting heavy items every so often, she said that still does not deter her from her pursuits.

“At first, there was minor criticism as it relates to my strength but, as time went on, I learned to work on a level that is comfortable for me while at the same time getting as much exposure as possible,” said Jones.

As for Glinton, he believes in diversity and said the industry is changing.