Former speaker backs Sands

The sister of former Cabinet minister Elsworth Johnson and the first female speaker of the House of Assembly, Rome Italia Johnson, yesterday threw her support behind former Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands when he was nominated for chairman of the Free National Movement (FNM).

Although Johnson’s brother also intends to run for chairman, she said she believes Sands will bring experience to the role.

“He brings knowledge in an area that is challenging the country and he speaks to it in a manner that we can understand and we respect and we appreciate,” Johnson said.

“I think that that is critical at this time. In addition to that, Dr. Sands is not, in any respect, a novice to the Free National Movement nor is he a person who has not exhibited that he has the capacity to work and to build and to listen and to be available.”

Johnson said Sands is a good role model for young men in The Bahamas.

She recommended that FNMs vote for him because “he is not going to be playing around”.

Sands is the second person to submit nomination papers in the race for chairman of the party.

Former Golden Gates MP Michael

Foulkes submitted his nomination last week.

Sands said yesterday that he believes his experience will allow the party to strengthen its headquarters and build on its many strengths.

“I like to use the metaphor of a winning championship team and many of you will recall the plight of one of the greatest sports figures in the history of professional basketball, Michael Jordan,” he told reporters at the FNM headquarters.

“Michael Jordan, despite his various skills, could never win a championship until the team was augmented with the likes of Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and others.

“I would like to be the Scottie Pippen for our leader to provide him and my team of executives with a level of support that will allow him to have a foundation and a platform on which to launch his visionary ideas to the country.”

Sands said the FNM needs to strengthen its associations.

He said it also needs to increase its respect and it can get advice from its council members.

“There are many potential opportunities to strengthen this organization to make it run like a business, to make the officers accountable and to delegate the activity of the not only paid but elected officers,” Sands said.

“And so, what I hope to bring to this organization is a level of focus and resolve to make sure that this Free National Movement is in winning form and, whenever the next general election is called, that we are able to mount a very effective campaign, that we are battle-ready and that we are prepared to win the next general election and become the next government of The Bahamas under the leadership of Michael Clifford Pintard.”

The FNM will hold its convention from February 23 to February 25.

Ahead of the September 16, 2021 general election, Sands, who sought re-election in Elizabeth, secured the endorsement of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, who expressed hopes that one day Sands would become prime minister.

Sands, however, lost the Elizabeth race to the Progressive Liberal Party’s JoBeth Coleby-Davis.