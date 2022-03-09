Former Ukrainian diplomat says govt should consider freezing Russian assets

The Bahamas should consider freezing Russian assets and blocking Russian vessels from entering the country following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, former Ukrainian Ambassador to The Bahamas Yuriy Sergeyev said yesterday.

Several countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, have already issued sanctions on Russia following its attack on Ukraine.

When asked what steps he believes The Bahamas should take, Sergeyev told The Nassau Guardian, “The international organizations and countries will introduce sanctions against Russia. So all the countries who have the so-called offshore banking system and so on, they also did what they are doing to freeze Russian state assets and assets of the oligarchs.

“… The Bahamas is very strong in the International Maritime Organization and everything around that. The countries, they are blocking the ports, blocking the entry of the Russian ships. So this is what could be done and to look at how many ships – private or state-owned – have The Bahamas’ registration and flag.

“I read today that the prime minister of Italy called [for the] arrest [of] the property, particularly the ships of the Russian oligarchs and the state in their region. It was published that they had already arrested three of them …

“This is what some countries could allow themselves to do but it depends.”

Sergeyev acknowledged that The Bahamas, whose economy is dependent on tourism and financial services, may be in a different situation than some countries with larger economies.

As a result, he said the decision for The Bahamas to impose sanctions will not be an easy one.

“It’s the position and stance of each country,” Sergeyev said.

“They have their own interests and so on. What I’m saying is by looking at how The Bahamas’ delegation is working in different places like the United Nations, it is great solidarity and we are feeling that.

“So it would be logical for The Bahamas to follow these sanctions introduced against them (Russia). We do understand that in the small island countries, they are so limited and they are so dependent on business like maritime business and what have you.

“But again, if the decision is taken to support the Americans and others who have introduced sanctions against Russian businesses, including the vessels, it would be great.”

Ukraine and The Bahamas have had diplomatic relations since 2003.

In 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said The Bahamas was confident that relations between the two countries “will be further strengthened and enhanced in the years to come and remains committed to working with the government and people of Ukraine for a more secure and prosperous future”.

Sergeyev was Ukraine’s first ambassador to The Bahamas and also served as his country’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN).

He served in both roles at the same time from 2007 to 2016.

Sergeyev, who served in the UN when Russia first started its conflict with Ukraine by annexing Crimea eight years ago, recalled that The Bahamas was among the 100 countries that supported the ‘Territorial Integrity of Ukraine’ resolution in 2014.

Sergeyev said The Bahamas’ vote in 2014 was “important” given that 58 countries abstained and 11 voted against the resolution.

He also commended The Bahamas for joining 140 other UN member states in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and demand that it withdraw its military forces from that country.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he ordered “a special military operation” to protect people, including Russian citizens, who he claimed were subjected to “genocide” in Ukraine.

There have been at least 752 causalities – 227 killed and 525 injured – across Ukraine so far, according to the United Nations.

Russia has said that 498 of its soldiers have been killed and 1,597 injured. But Ukraine claims that more than 9,000 Russians have been killed.

Russia claims that 2,870 Ukrainian troops have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded. The Ukrainian State Emergency Service has reported that over 2,000 civilians have been killed as a result of the invasion.

The Cabinet Office yesterday deplored Russia’s continued attack on Ukraine and said the government is consulting its partners and stakeholders – both domestic and international – on the matter of imposing sanctions on Russia.

“In the meantime, we are advising all entities within The Bahamas that they ought to deal with appropriate caution in respect of any transactions in our country with Russian individuals and entities who have been sanctioned by the United States, EU (European Union), Canada and the United Kingdom,” the Cabinet Office stated.