Former Ukrainian official suggests freezing local Russian money 

Former Ukrainian Advisor to the Minister of Defense Oleksandr Danylyuk said Caribbean countries should freeze Russian money in offshore banks and use the money to pay local teachers in response to Russia’s relentless attack on Ukraine.

Danylyuk made the comments in response to a question from The Nassau Guardian about what steps Latin American and Caribbean countries could take to exert pressure on Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine.

“You can actually cancel all of the visas,” he said during a briefing organized by the US Embassy in Guatemala.

“You can arrest the money, especially in Caribbean countries with all of your offshore [banks]. I think that you have to collaborate with US Treasury and US DOJ (Department of Justice) and other countries’ institutions because these are traditional havens for Russian dirty money.

“You can use that money to pay salaries to your teachers in your schools and to do whatever you want with that money.”

Danylyuk said Caribbean countries have many ways to impact Russia.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started on February 24, has created concerns across the world. More than two million Ukrainians have fled their country and at least 2,000 civilians have been killed.

CARICOM has condemned the attack but left the imposition of sanctions on Russia to individual member states.

The United States, the European Union and United Kingdom have imposed sanctions against Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin and those in his inner circle.

The US has encouraged The Bahamas to close its airspace to Russian aircraft and limit Russian access to the Bahamian financial system.

Former Ukrainian Ambassador to The Bahamas Yuriy Sergeyev told The Nassau Guardian earlier this week that The Bahamas should consider freezing Russian assets and blocking Russian vessels from entering the country.

“… The Bahamas is very strong in the International Maritime Organization and everything around that,” he said.

“The countries, they are blocking the ports, blocking the entry of the Russian ships. So this is what could be done and to look at how many ships – private or state-owned – have The Bahamas’ registration and flag.”

The Cabinet Office said on Tuesday that the government is consulting its partners and stakeholders – both domestic and international – on the matter of imposing sanctions on Russia.