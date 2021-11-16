Former White House advisors suggest US invest in Bahamas tourism to thwart China

The conversation about the relationship between The Bahamas and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in terms of levels of investment, versus levels of investment by the US in The Bahamas, has re-emerged with an opinion article posted to news website The Hill, suggesting the US take a more active role in investing in this country’s tourism product.

The article’s authors, Patrick Griffin and William Danvers – both former advisors to US presidents – contend that The US has to show countries in the region like The Bahamas – where China has poured billions into investments, loans and gifts – that they are appreciated.

“There are a few steps that would help The Bahamas and other allies in the Caribbean and throughout Latin America know that the US appreciates the important role they play as neighbors and allies, countering PRC outreach,” the authors said.

They suggest that part of the strategy should be for the US to help The Bahamas rebuild its tourism product, after it was gravely set back by Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19.

“Tourism is a primary source of income and job creation for The Bahamas,” the article states. “The Department of Commerce, in particular, should work with the Bahamian government to rebuild this essential part of its economy in the wake of Hurricane Dorian and the pandemic.

“Emphasizing creative approaches such as eco-tourism could help with this undertaking.”

The authors insist that the US appoint an ambassador to The Bahamas, given this country’s strategic proximity to the US.

“It has been over a decade since the US has had an ambassador in The Bahamas. This sends a negative signal that the relationship is not important to the US, playing into the hands of China,” the authors said.

“The US needs an ambassador who not only knows The Bahamas, but also understands the complicated political environment of Washington and those in the Senate holding up nominations must cease and desist. Our national security is at stake.”

According to the authors, China has given The Bahamas a $30 million grant to build the national stadium, issued preferential loans to build a $3 billion port in Grand Bahama and $40 million to build a port off Abaco. They add that the Export-Import Bank of China issued $54 million in loans for extensive road works on New Providence and $3 billion to build Baha Mar. They also mention China State Construction Engineering Corporation’s purchased of the British Colonial Hilton hotel to carry out a $250 million construction project.

“PRC’s involvement in The Bahamas is not simply about its willingness to invest in the island nation,” the article states. “It is focused on moving The Bahamas away from the US and toward China. Because of recent crises, The Bahamas, a long-time US ally, is more vulnerable to PRC overtures.”