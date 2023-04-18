Fortune Canal dredging finally getting underway

Landside works have commenced in preparation for maintenance dredging and jetty repairs at the inlet to Fortune Bay Canal, Lucaya Service Company Ltd. (LUSCO) announced last week.

The long-awaited project was welcome news for business and recreational boat owners who had anticipated the deepening of the waterway would have been completed by now.

“I am really pleased to be informed that the dredging has finally began,” said James Sarles, president of Coldwell Banker James Sarles Realty.

“The dredging is critical to infrastructure and we’ve been waiting for a long time.”

Sarles said there are boat owners in the canal system who couldn’t access the waterway, except maybe at high tide.

“There are people who have been waiting to buy property here and they come because boating and our beautiful waterways are a huge attraction. But when it’s clogged up and you can’t get in, it’s a big negative.”

From a real estate perspective, Sarles said having the dredging carried out is major.

He also believes all of the island’s waterways should be dredged, including the Bell Channel canal, where the big yachts usually access.

“So, this is good for Grand Bahama and let’s hope it is done in a quick fashion,” Sarles said.

The project is estimated at $1.2 million and will dredge to minus nine feet mean low water (MLW) and result in the removal of 33,000 cubic yards of sand.

Last year, following repeated complaints by Fortune Bay Canal boaters about the shallow depth of the canal, LUSCO, a subsidiary of Grand Bahama Development Company (DEVCO), announced that dredging of the canal would start in September 2022.

However, that start date was postponed due to environmental concerns raised by residents, said Charisse Brown, CEO and senior legal counsel of DEVCO.

Those concerns were related to the impact the dredging would have on the coral reef in the immediate vicinity of the project.

Coral Vita, a reef restoration solutions company and coral farm on Grand Bahama, was asked to survey the areas to determine the extent of coral coverage and ecosystem health, and to offer recommendations for next steps. The report was submitted and Coral Vita went ahead with the relocation work.

In January, Coral Vita officials announced that the work had been completed.

In its statement on April 14, LUSCO said the marine activities associated with the maintenance dredging works will begin this month, and completion is anticipated by the end of September 2023.

It continued, “Repairs to damaged jetties in the area will follow in August through October, barring weather delays.”

LUSCO, as Fortune Bay Canal dredging project owner, is supported by project manager Phoenix Engineering Limited, contractor A&D Gaitor’s Equipment Rock & Sand, and the Grand Bahama Port Authority Limited and its Building and Development Services Department.

“We’re grateful to our partners as well as other important stakeholders to the project,” Brown said.

“We’ve connected with impacted landowners around the waterway and are grateful for their ongoing patience and cooperation, and we’ve engaged with the Dolphin Experience to ensure necessary safeguards are in place for the safe movement of dolphins as the project is carried out.”

LUSCO urges operators of vessels of all types to exercise extreme caution and care while navigating the Fortune Bay Canal area, both during work hours and during off hours when equipment and markers may be erected in the area.

Mariners should remain a safe distance away from the dredger, booster, buoys, underground and aboveground cables, pipelines, barges, derricks, wires, and related equipment.

Boaters should comply with the published mariners’ warning and signage posted in the waterway near the construction zone.

Work is being carried out from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday until the project’s expected completion in October 2023, subject to weather and logistical delays.

“We’ll keep residents, the boating public and all stakeholders apprised of progress on the project and any potential impacts to traffic in the waterway and onshore,” said Brown, who thanked the residents in advance for their continued patience as construction at Fortune Bay Canal takes place.