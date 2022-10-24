Fostering interest and passion for marine biology

A Bahamian high school student will soon become a PIMS-Windsor Scholar and be awarded a full scholarship to attend the Windsor School’s Albany Marine Biology Academy.

The PIMS-Windsor Scholarship will be awarded to a talented Bahamian student with a demonstrated interest and passion for marine biology and conservation. The scholarship’s goal is to support the recipient in forging a future career in environmental stewardship, education, research or a related marine science field in The Bahamas and, ultimately, to inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

Today, there are fewer than 10 Bahamians with marine science doctorate degrees. This is in stark contrast to an island economy almost entirely dependent on a well-understood – and thriving – marine environment. The PIMS-Windsor scholarship is targeted at closing this gap.

“The Windsor School is about building excellence within each student and creating early opportunities to chase greatness,” said Dr. Mark Ott, head of Windsor School at Albany.

“Last year, we launched the ‘Million Dollar Scholar’ search to provide Bahamian public school students the opportunities available here at Windsor School. Now, in 2022, and with generous support from the Moore Bahamas Foundation, we are excited to provide even more access to students by establishing the PIMS-Windsor Scholarship at the Albany Marine Academy,” said Ott.

The scholarship is the result of a partnership between Windsor School at Albany and The Bahamas-based Perry Institute for Marine Science (PIMS), and is fully funded by the Moore Bahamas Foundation.

Intended to create new pathways to environmental careers for young Bahamians, the PIMS-Windsor Scholarship is designed to ignite student passions for healthy oceans both locally and around the world, according to PIMS officials.

In addition to the Windsor School’s acclaimed academics, the Albany Marine Biology Academy provides unparalleled learning experiences in marine science through hands-on research, lab work, scuba diving instruction, conservation field expeditions, and the opportunity for a gap year for a teaching-and-research internship after graduation.

A spokesperson from the Moore Bahamas Foundation said they were proud to provide the funding for the first ever PIMS-Windsor Scholarship, as it aligns with their goal to help build marine science interest and capacity and create pathways for future conservation leaders in The Bahamas.

The Moore Bahamas Foundation is a local affiliate of the Moore Charitable Foundation, founded by conservation philanthropist Louis Bacon.

“Over the years, PIMS has provided research experience for interns within our own organization, and enthusiastically supported the graduate studies of Bahamians that are now professionals in the marine sciences and conservation fields. The PIMS-Windsor Scholarship extends from our rich history in building capacity locally, and we can’t wait to provide another Bahamian student with a competitive edge when applying to university,” said Dr. Craig Dahlgren, PIMS executive director, and who is also a renowned Caribbean coral expert and tropical marine ecologist.

“It’s not for me to say, but I sincerely hope PIMS-Windsor Scholars will return home after their studies to work with us in conservation. Perhaps as a scientist at the Bahamas National Trust [BNT], a teacher at the University of The Bahamas [UB], or even better – be the head of PIMS. Those examples are just to name a few. Opportunities for good marine science in The Bahamas are boundless,” said Dahlgren.

“I’m beyond proud of my students at the marine academy. These kids are studying university-level marine biology curriculum and developing exemplary science communication and underwater photography skill sets, as well as earning high-level scuba diving certifications,” said Rachel Miller, director of Albany Marine Biology Academy.

PIMS is a non-profit with over 50 years of experience that connects people to how the oceans work, why they’re vital to our existence, and how they can be restored and protected. PIMS is on the front lines of the Caribbean coral crisis, leading ocean research and conservation, as well as education to inform the public, advise policy, and encourage action to save the ecological and economic engines within our seas. Renowned for conducting marine research and ecosystem restoration, the Perry Institute’s robust and holistic approach to marine conservation aims to revitalize coral reef habitats, restore mangrove forests, sustainably manage vital fisheries, and to help foster a robust and innovative blue economy.

Windsor School is a co-ed boarding and day school. Windsor is spread across two campuses, Old Fort Bay and Albany, to provide a nurturing education experience for students from Pre-Reception to 12th grade. Windsor prepares students to make a difference in the world by challenging students to be creative, collaborative and critical thinkers through a foundational education and six Albany academies where students can explore an area of passion. Students at the Albany Marine Biology Academy have the extraordinary opportunity to experience and learn from the Bahamian marine environment through science expeditions and underwater observation.

Moore Bahamas Foundation, The Bahamas affiliate of The Moore Charitable Foundation, supports organizations committed to marine conservation, working with partners including PIMS, Waterkeepers Bahamas, The Cape Eleuthera Institute, Friends of the Environment, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, The Nature Conservancy Caribbean Program, BNT, Shark Conservation Fund, Oceans 5 and more.