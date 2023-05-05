Founder reveals Kanoo expanding to UK market

One of the founders of Kanoo, Nicholas Rees, revealed on Wednesday night that Kanoo is establishing itself in The UK.

Rees made the announcement during the Caribbean Council’s cocktail reception in England.

He announced earlier this year that the company also plans to launch in four CARICOM (Caribbean Community) nations.

Rees said as he closed out his remarks at the reception sponsored by his company that they also hope to one day launch in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

He said that it was only through collaboration that Kanoo has been able to get this far, and he contended that collaboration will be how the Caribbean moves forward into the future.

“I would like to echo this throughout the Caribbean, that we all have common challenges and similarities amongst us,” he said.

“If we work together, if we are able to collaborate, we can go a long way as a region, and also leverage our relationships with the United Kingdom… with other entities.

“I think that is something that is essential and is needed in today’s world.”

Kanoo is one of several companies allowing digital payments using The Central Bank of The Bahamas’ digital currency, Sand Dollar.

Its system also allows other types of transactions usable for business, event ticketing and processing of payments through government entities.

“We have a system in place today that processes revenue, it processes expenditure,” said Rees.

“It is customized and coded to the financial regulatory procedures of the country. And it is a sovereign wallet multi-signatory CBDC (central bank digital currency) payments system. The first of its kind.

“This system will enable governments, institutions and small businesses around the world to process real-time payments, revenue and expenditure and tie those items directly to the heads of a budget to accomplish real time, budget-based reporting. This is significant,” he said.