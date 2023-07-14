Business

Four Bahamian islands voted among favorites in Caribbean

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email July 14, 2023
0 1 minute read
Tropic of Cancer Beach.

Four Bahamian Islands were voted among Travel + Leisure (T+L) readers’ 25 favorite islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda and The Bahamas, with Eleuthera placing in the top five.

The results are part of Travel + Leisure’s annual “World’s Best Awards” survey for 2023.

According to T+L, a top travel media brand, Dominica came in first with 93.66 points, Anguilla was second with 90.10 points and St. John was third with 88.82 points.

Eleuthera came in fourth with 88.30 points, St. Lucia rounded out the top five with 88.20 points.

 Other Bahamian islands featured on the list include Harbour Island, which was 12th on the list; The Exumas, which was 13th and New Providence, which was 16th.

“T+L readers dialed into three factors above all else when it came to sharing what they loved most about islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and The Bahamas: the people, beaches, and water,” the article said.

T+L said islands were rated on natural attractions/beaches, restaurants/food, activities/sights, people/friendliness and value. 

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email July 14, 2023
0 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Campbell voices support for PM on work permits

July 13, 2023

WSC signs $9 mil. in contracts for piped water in Exuma

July 13, 2023

Delta announces New York to Nassau flight

July 13, 2023

Sands: Independence celebrations boosted hotel occupancies

July 12, 2023
Back to top button