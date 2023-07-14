Four Bahamian islands voted among favorites in Caribbean

Four Bahamian Islands were voted among Travel + Leisure (T+L) readers’ 25 favorite islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda and The Bahamas, with Eleuthera placing in the top five.

The results are part of Travel + Leisure’s annual “World’s Best Awards” survey for 2023.

According to T+L, a top travel media brand, Dominica came in first with 93.66 points, Anguilla was second with 90.10 points and St. John was third with 88.82 points.

Eleuthera came in fourth with 88.30 points, St. Lucia rounded out the top five with 88.20 points.

Other Bahamian islands featured on the list include Harbour Island, which was 12th on the list; The Exumas, which was 13th and New Providence, which was 16th.

“T+L readers dialed into three factors above all else when it came to sharing what they loved most about islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and The Bahamas: the people, beaches, and water,” the article said.

T+L said islands were rated on natural attractions/beaches, restaurants/food, activities/sights, people/friendliness and value.