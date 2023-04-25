Four champions crowned in the GSSSA

Team sports continue to make a return in the school system in The Bahamas, following COVID-19, and in volleyball, four champions were crowned in the Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) on Monday. All four series ended in two-game sweeps at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

All but the senior girls needed three sets to get the job done on Monday. In the senior boys division, the pennant-winning C.I. Gibson Rattlers bounced back from a shaky start to turn back the Doris Johnson Mystic Marlins in three sets, 19-25, 25-20 and 15-7. The pennant-winning C.R. Walker Knights senior girls didn’t drop a set in the entire two-game championship series, winning the clincher 25-19 and 25-18 over the C.V. Bethel Stingrays yesterday. In the junior boys division, the D.W. Davis Royals had a rough second set, but came back in the third and won, taking the match, 25-23, 10-25 and 15-10, over the H.O. Nash Lions. Finally, in the junior girls division, the Lions won another title, but had to fight hard for this one, prevailing 22-25, 25-23 and 15-13, over the S.C. McPherson Sharks on Monday.

Senior Boys

Rattlers sweep series 2-0

The Rattlers won both of the games in the championship series against the second-seeded Mystic Marlins in three sets. They won the first game on Friday, 25-18, 19-25 and 15-7. On Monday, they dropped the first set before coming back to win, 19-25, 25-20 and 15-7.

“At the beginning, they weren’t focused – making a lot of mental mistakes,” said Rattlers head coach Kevin “KJ” Johnson. “We were trying to play power ball in the beginning and making mistakes, when sometimes, it takes the finesse game to get it done. We came back in the second set, won that, and we dominated the third set. It wasn’t easy but we came through and won the championship. It feels good. I’m happy for these young men. They worked hard, and at the end of the day, they’re going home as champions.”

The Rattlers raced out to an 8-1 lead in the final set on Monday and never looked back. The Mystic Marlins got no closer than five points after falling behind 8-1 in that final set.

James Delia was named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the series.

Senior Girls

Knights sweep series 2-0

The Knights have been the dominant force in the senior girls division all season and that played true to form in the championship series as they completely took apart the third-seeded C.V. Bethel Stingrays who took out the second-seeded Anatol Rodgers Timberwolves in the playoffs.

In the championship series, the Knights won the first game on Friday, 25-20 and 26-24, then took the second game on Monday, 25-19 and 25-18.

“This is my first championship with C.R. Walker and it feels good,” said Knights head coach Aikia Rose. “This is the best they played for the whole season. I’m just glad they left the best for last. They practiced hard all year and they came focused on taking the championship this year. I’m elated. My girls just did what they had to do and we came out on top. I’m glad for the win.”

Rose has been coaching the Knights for five years and said it’s a relief to get her first volleyball title with the school.

Knights power hitter Vanessa Scott was named as the MVP.

Junior Boys

Royals sweep series 2-0

Royals head coach Mark Hanna said for some reason, his team loves to play three sets. After winning the first set against the H.O. Nash Lions again, they had to go the distance again, but they prevailed and are now the GSSSA Junior Boys Champions.

The Royals won the first game on Friday, 25-16, 17-25 and 15-9. They came back on Monday and won in three sets again, 25-23, 10-25 and 15-10, shocking the pennant-winning Lions. The Royals entered the playoffs as the third-seeded team and knocked off the second-seeded S.C. McPherson Sharks in their single elimination playoff game. They then turned back the Lions in an upset in the championship series.

“Every time we win the first set, we would lose the second. Somehow, we just love to go to a third set,” said Hanna. “We fell apart in the second set but we were able to put it together in the third set and pull it off. I want to thank God for the victory first and foremost. Much respect to H.O. Nash, their coach and their players – that’s a great team. We came out strong at the end. H.O. Nash was undefeated coming into the championship and all year we were the underdog. We just responded when it mattered the most and I’m grateful for that. This is a wonderful feeling. We’re going to enjoy this one.”

The Royals scored seven of the final eight points in the third and final set on Monday to record the impressive come-from-behind win.

Dantae Davis was named as the MVP of the series.

Junior Girls

Lions sweep Sharks 2-0

The Lions’ junior boys were upset, but they validated their top seeding in the junior girls division, completing a two-game sweep over the S.C. McPherson Sharks, but it certainly wasn’t easy as they had to go to three sets each time. Also, they had to come back from a set down in each match.

The Lions won, 19-25, 25-16 and 15-10, on Friday, then came back and won an even tougher match, 22-25, 25-23 and 15-13, on Monday.

“I believe we had a lot of jitters … we just committed too much service errors. S.C. played a very good game and we have to give them credit for that. We were just able to hang on,” said Lions head coach Patricia “Patti” Johnson.

It was a classic battle between the top two seeds in the junior girls division on Monday as no set was decided by more than three points. In the final set, the Lions battled back from four points down to pull off the thrilling victory.

Andria Nash was named as the MVP of the junior girls series.