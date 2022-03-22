News

Four charged with gun and ammunition seizure

Artesia Davis
3 hours ago
The Magistrate's court complex on South Street.

Three men and a woman were charged yesterday in connection with the seizure of nine firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in South Bimini.

Prosecutors allege that Errol Major, a Bahamian-American, Shavaughn Sands, a ticket agent at Western Air, and businessman Edward Reckley, conspired to import firearms and ammunition into the country on March 13.

Cary Allen Chappel, 51, of Texas, is accused of possession of the firearms and ammunition that were seized at the airport in South Bimini.

Prosecutors allege that he was found with seven 9mm pistols and two .40mm Glock pistols in addition to 157 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 67 rounds of 40mm ammunition.

Chappel is also accused of possession of the component parts of firearms, namely magazines, extension magazines and a silencer.

Major and Chappel are accused of importing the firearms and ammunition into the country.

All of the accused pleaded not guilty at their arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Sands and Reckley were each granted $30,000 bail with two sureties on the condition that they report to police three times per week.

Major was granted $40,000 bail and Chappel’s bail was set at $60,000.

The suspects return to court on September 21 for trial.

Ian Cargill represented Major and Christina Galanos represented Chappel.

Donna Dorsett-Major represented Reckley and Jerone Roberts appeared for Sands.

