Four disciplines in action at CAC Games

The Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games is winding down for The Bahamas in San Salvador, El Salvador. The Bahamas was in action in the triathlon, water polo, women’s triple jump and equestrian jumping.

In equestrian jumping, Anna Vlasov and partner Gulliver du Saint-Chene were able to advance to the final. In round A, they finished 19th with a time of 81.20 seconds. Vlasov got a did not start (DNS) tag in round B. She finished 20th overall and made history as the first Bahamian to compete in the games in equestrian jumping, and also being able to make the individual finals.

Tamara Myers was the lone competitor for The Bahamas in the track and field portion of the competition, when she competed in the triple jump. Myers finished sixth with 13.31m (43’ 8”) on her fourth attempt. Myers was close to her season’s best of 13.37m (43’ 10-1/2”), set back in May.

Winning that event was Venezuelan and world record holder Yulimar Rojas, who leapt to a games record of 15.16m (49’ 8-3/4”).

The men’s water polo team was in action in the pool against Puerto Rico in the quarter-finals. The Puerto Ricans were too much for Team Bahamas, as they won 23-7. Joshua Gibson led The Bahamas with five goals, while Te’Sean Henfield scored one goal.

It was a close game after the first period, with Puerto Rico leading 5-2. The second quarter was Team Bahamas’ Achilles heel, as the Puerto Rican team scored seven goals. At the end of the third period, the game was a foregone conclusion as Puerto Rico led 17-3. The Bahamas was able to score four goals in the final quarter.

Armando Moss was in action in the triathlon. He received a lap tag, which means that in the bike portion of the race he bowed out. Moss was 27th in the swimming portion of the race. He started the cycling portion of the race, but did not finish it.

The CAC Games is a quadrennial multi-sport event for athletes in the Caribbean and Central America. It will wrap up tomorrow.