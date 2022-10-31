Four gunned down

A man and a woman were murdered during a quadruple shooting on Lightbourne Avenue in the Rock Crusher community last night, Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson said.

Another man, who was on bail for murder, was killed on Saturday, bringing the murder count for the year so far to 112.

Regarding last night’s double murder, Johnson said police were alerted to a quadruple shooting in Rock Crusher shortly after 7 p.m.

A crowd of people was outside talking when a silver Japanese van pulled up next to them, Johnson said.

“Two men exited,” he said.

Mortuary services personnel transport the body of a woman who was killed in the Rock Crusher community last night. Torrell Glinton

“One was armed with a high-powered rifle. They fired at the crowd, hitting four people. One female died on scene. The other people were taken to hospital via private vehicle and ambulance, where another man succumbed en route to hospital.”

Johnson said the man, who was in his early 30s, was on bail and being electronically monitored. The woman was in her mid-20s, he said.

He did not give an update on the other two people who were shot but noted that all four are residents of the area.

“We are pleading to members of this close-knit community with any information to contact us at CID at 502-9991/3,” he said.

Johnson added, “I would ask all persons to please be vigilant, pay attention to their surroundings and be wary of the persons you hang around.

“The commissioner always speaks about we have to be aware of the persons we hang around, even if it is our family members. These persons who are on bail for serious matters, we caution persons to please be aware of who you hang around.”

As noted, police also reported a murder on Saturday evening.

Police said a man was in the area of Sixth Street and Poinciana Avenue at 7:30 p.m. when a silver Japanese car drove in his direction. Two men who were inside the car started shooting, hitting him several times.

The victim, who was being electronically monitored, died at the scene, police said.

Last week, a 34-year-old man, who was also on bail for a 2016 murder, was shot and killed off Collins Avenue.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has repeatedly expressed concern over the number of men on bail who end up dead.

“Shortly after they are released from prison, they are dead,” he said in August.

“Based on our intel, we suspect that the suspects for that are the rival gangs. Their enemies are responsible for that.”

While Fernander hoped that the murder count would not exceed 100, the killings appear on track to exceed last year’s.

There were 119 murders in 2021; 73 in 2020; 95 in 2019; 91 in 2018; 122 in 2017; 111 in 2016 and 146 in 2015, the current record.

Fernander has expressed disappointment that police were not able to keep the murder count under 100.

“We try and, as I said, we cannot stop everybody,” Fernander said.

“That was our goal. We weren’t able to accomplish that but we are going to continue. I don’t believe in counting numbers.

“The bottom line is we want to save some of these young men from the life of crime and keep the Bahamian people safe.”