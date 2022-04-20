Four straight for The Bahamas!

WILDEY, Barbados — Just hours after formally being awarded the hosting of the 2024 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships, The Bahamas accomplished its mission at the Barbados Aquatics Center in Wildey, Barbados, winning a fourth straight CARIFTA swimming title. The Bahamas became the first country to accomplish such a feat, and shortly afterwards, the cowbells sounded and drums blasted in a festive Junkanoo atmosphere.

The Bahamas picked up where it left off in 2019, coming away with 975 total points for the win in the four-day meet. They came into the night with a 145.50-point lead, and lost a little ground, but in the end won by 141.50 points. The 141.50-point advantage was the same as in 2019 when The Bahamas scored 889.50 points and Jamaica scored 748 points.

This time, Jamaica finished with 833.50 points for second while the Cayman Islands held on for third with 754 points.

Team Bahamas Head Coach Travano McPhee was all smiles afterwards. His swimmers put on gutsy performances to complete the four-peat.

“Four-peat is not easy,” McPhee said. “What is not easy, is winning six of the last seven and that one in 2016 that we lost to Martinique was by less than seven points, but four straight is a huge accomplishment. No other federation in The Bahamas has ever done this. It shows what is happening in the country in terms of what the swimming federation, coaches, parents, and most of all what the swimmers are doing.”

President of the Bahamas Aquatics Federation Algernon Cargill said that it was a team effort to pull off the win.

“It is an exciting feeling,” Cargill said. “We predicted that we would come to Barbados and win in 2022 and we did it. I want to thank the coaching staff led by McPhee and the team management led by Andrea Strapp. The athletes outperformed themselves.”

Cargill dedicated the win to 11-12 boys swimmer Lenin Hamilton who could not swim for The Bahamas because the Turks and Caicos filed a protest against him and won the protest.

In the final session of the meet, The Bahamas added five gold, five silver and five bronze medals to bring its medal count on the night to 15 medals. Overall, The Bahamas finished with 65 total medals – the most of any team. They will bring home 14 gold, 22 silver and 29 bronze medals.

“A four-day meet is not easy for the swimmers, especially those who are swimming nine or 10 events with heats and finals, so you are looking at 18 or 20 races over a four-day period; so it is not easy,” said McPhee. “Coming here and traveling out of your comfort zone, some of these kids have never been away from their parents or to a big meet like this. It shows a lot and I am proud of these swimmers.”

At the end of the first day, The Bahamas held a slim lead of 26.50 points. McPhee said he had a talk with the swimmers prior to the second day of competition.

“On the second morning, we sat down with the swimmers. They dug deep and we were able to get back to finals. It gave us a little cushion to make us feel comfortable but not too comfortable where we just sat back. They swam amazing,” McPhee stated.

There were some key performances in the pool on the final night that kept The Bahamas ahead.

Caden Wells completed the trifecta in the 13-14 boys breaststroke events when he dominated the 100 meters (m) breast. He separated himself from the field in the first 50 meters of the race. In the end, he finished with a time of 1:08.71.

Ayrton Moncur came away with the bronze medal in that race for The Bahamas in a time of 1:12.08.

Wells also won the 50m and 200m breast earlier in the meet. McPhee spoke about Wells’ performance.

“He has been a strong swimmer for many years,” McPhee said. “He was able to show his talent at this meet. Winning all three breaststroke events is not easy. I have known him from a very young age and he was able to improve on a lot more strokes.”

Marvin Johnson got out to a fast start in the 15-17 boys 50m free before Trinidad and Tobago’s Nikolai Blackman caught him with a few meters to go. Johnson changed gears as he and Blackman both clocked 23.31 seconds for a tie.

Winning the first gold medal on the night for The Bahamas was Mia Patton in the 13-14 girls 400m freestyle swim. Patton had an excellent race as she clocked a personal best of 4:43.75. Her previous personal best was 4:42.89.

Securing a silver medal for The Bahamas was William Farrington in the 11-12 boys 400m free. The energetic swimmer clocked 4:46.90 to get the second-place finish.

One of Team Bahamas’ captains, Erald Thompson III finished his CARFITA career with a silver medal in the 15-17 boys 100m breast. He clocked 1:07.50. Also in that race for The Bahamas was Emmanuel Gadson who stopped the clock at 1:08.15 to place fourth.

Saleste Gibson dug deep and swam a personal best of 29.17 seconds in the 11-12 girls 50m free. That time gave her the bronze medal. Trinity Pratt was also in that race for The Bahamas and placed sixth with a time of 29.58 seconds.

Caleb Ferguson secured a bronze medal for The Bahamas in the 13-14 boys 50m free when he clocked 25.26 seconds.

Looking forward to next year, McPhee said they will enjoy this victory for now and then set their eyes on a fifth straight title in St. Lucia or Curacao next year.