Four Walls invests in night market to boost small businesses

Four Walls Squash and Social Club has invested tens of thousands of dollars in renovations to ready its facilities for whatever the “new normal”, amidst the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, will look like, its Vice President Noelle Nicolls said in a statement yesterday, adding that the complex will now house a pop-up market every last Saturday in the month beginning in 2022.

Tomorrow, Four Walls is debuting the first-ever Moonlight Market on its newly renovated patio from 6 p.m. to midnight, where there will be an assortment of vendors with products ranging from food to jewelry, as well as live entertainment.

The statement explained that the event has been in the works for months. Nicolls said the space has been structured to host and spotlight small businesses that are “clamoring for outlets to connect with the community”.

“Earlier this summer, when we faced the third wave of pandemic restrictions, we pivoted to close the patio and reinvest tens of thousands of dollars in exciting renovations to accommodate the new norm and transform our patio,” said Nicolls.

“This Saturday’s Moonlight Market will give the community a taste of the new terrace ahead of our official reopening in January, when everyone will be able to enjoy the newest and best spot in the east for professionals to meet up, unwind and hang loose.

“We have a diverse range of vendors and artisans participating in this event. Along with some traditional culinary favorites, people might want to try out the Middle Eastern dishes from Nom Nom Pita, or any of the other tasty options that will be available.”

The Moonlight Market’s food vendors will include The New Duff, POW, Nom Nom Pita, Break an Egg Bakehouse, Fries With Benefits and Bahamian Churros, while goods vendors will include Black Food Bookstore and Culture Shop, Always by Allia M. Dean, Bahalux Candles, Pretty Fancy Gift Shoppe, Blackbeard’s Grooming and Spa Smitten Aromatherapy.

According to the statement, the free-entry event will be cashless and will require all entrants to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test.

Patrons will also be required to wear masks during the event. The statement explains that COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.

“You’ll definitely be able to get some Christmas shopping done or even treat yourself to something special,” the statement noted.

“Four Walls plans to continue Moonlight Market as a monthly event in the new year on the last Saturday. Expect more after-work activities and neighborhood events for the whole community in 2022.”