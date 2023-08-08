Four-way stops confusing, police urging caution

The four-way flashing stoplights being used temporarily at intersections in Freeport with malfunctioning traffic lights appear to be leaving some drivers confused or, worse, frustrated and driving through the intersections without stopping.

Officer-in-Charge of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Grand Bahama Traffic Division Assistant Superintendent Christopher Farquharson, is urging motorists to adhere to proper road procedures.

“We’ve had reports of several traffic lights being out of service,” Farquharson told Grand Bahama News as he confirmed that several accidents have occurred due to lights malfunctioning.

The junctions currently affected are Queen’s Highway and Grand Bahamian Way, and East Sunrise Highway and East Beach Drive. The traffic lights have now been repaired at East Mall and Settler’s Way, and Pioneers Way East and Coral Road.

“A number of accidents have been reported at these intersections, in spite of the four-way stops being implemented,” Farquharson said.

Explaining the procedure when approaching a four-way flashing stop, Farquharson said, “The driver should come to a complete stop. The first vehicle to arrive at the stop has the right of way.

“That driver will be the first person who should proceed off of the stop.”

Farquharson also advised that on approach, drivers should observe their surroundings.

“If a vehicle was at the stop before you, that vehicle moves first and then others in succession. Drivers should not zoom through the stop. Should an accident occur at the four-way, the driver that did not adhere to the rules will be held responsible for the accident,” he said.

Farquharson added that the improper use of roundabouts is also a concern.

“Our officers have been on the streets giving out pamphlets on safety tips and direction on using the four-way stops and roundabouts,” he said.

“Motorists taking the first and second exits off the roundabout should be in the outer lane, and those continuing on should drive in the inner lane.

“They should signal to switch lanes when coming up on their exit.”

Farquharson believes most minor crashes can be avoided if motorists follow the rules of the streets.

GB News contacted the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), which is responsible for maintaining traffic lights, but was told that a statement will be released today.

However, in a television interview on July 4, Troy McIntosh, GBPA’s deputy director of Building and Development Services and city manager, said the outages are due to equipment failure.

“What we have done is back in February when the Fishing Hole Road (Queen’s Highway and Grand Bahamian Way) lights went down, is to order six controller systems that we are aware that need to be replaced,” McIntosh said.

He said that due to global shipping challenges, manufacturers advised that the items will not arrive until August 31.

Another major concern for traffic department officials is speed.

Farquharson said seven traffic fatalities have been recorded on Grand Bahama so far this year and speed has been a contributing factor in most of them.

The most recent fatal crash, which occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on June 29 on Queen’s Highway, claimed the life of a 45-year-old man.

Police said a driver had to swerve into oncoming traffic to avoid rear-ending a tour bus which was merging onto the road, resulting in a head-on crash.

Farquharson said, “I am encouraging the general public to stay within the speed limits and pay attention to the signs because speed limits are different in certain areas, especially in the school zones.

“This is an area of concern for us, particularly during the drop-off and pick-up hours. The speed limit in school zones is 15 mph. On the highway it is 45 mph.”

Farquharson encouraged drivers to be alert while driving their vehicles.

“At any hour, pay attention, please. Right now, investigations are continuing in the island’s recent hit-and-run accident that took place on July 2, which left Wayne Sturrup, 41, dead,” he said.

The father of two daughters was discovered lying on the side of the road on Settler’s Way around 3 a.m.

“We are encouraging anyone [who] may have seen anything to come forward, so that we can close this case,” Farquharson said.