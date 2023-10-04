DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MRS. FRANCES BUTLER, age 74 of # 21 Clarke Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Tuesday, September 26th, 2023.

She was predeceased her sons, Philip “ Boogaloo” Rolle and Darren “Porky” Davis.

She is survived by her Husband: Edison Butler; Daughters: Veronica Mader, Patrice Strachan and Maria Green; Sons: Trevor “Picky Boy” Strachan, Terrance “Ding Ding” Strachan Sr., Teril Rolle Sr., Feron Rolle Sr., Quinten Rolle Sr. and Ricardo Rolle Sr. (Sheanda); Grandchildren: Ravano and Desi Mader, Randall and Davette Lundy, Dr. Rebecca Mader, Carl and Collin Faustin, Ivan, Terinique, Terrance Jr., Treasure and Tevon Strachan, Dustin Sr., Darren “Neon”, Diamond and Philip A. Rolle, Darren Jr., Ta’Kai, Darriah Davis, Teril Jr., Quinton, Tarran, Uniek, Jahtesha and Bradley Rolle, Feron “Lil Man” Jr., Aisha, Kachantay, Isaac and Kiajé Rolle, Quinten “ Elshadi” , Quinten Jr., Akeila, Quaylee, and Hailee Rolle, Bianca and Craig Bonaby, Rickiesha “ Lickamiss”, Alesha and Rodney Evans, Elijah, Ricardo Jr., Rickaia and Royalty Rolle, Courtney and Ferron Hilton, Cordera Green, Cordero Sr., and Antonique Green and Sasha Green; Great grandchildren: Ravana Mader, Rave Mader, Daviea “Nala”, Colton and Jermiah Lundy, King Rolle, Ca’mijah and Ca’mai Bonaby, Ky’lee Rae Pinder, Ashford “Double A” Carter, Kennedi and Kassidy Hilton, Khalil and Synari Cooper and Cordero Green Jr., Sister: Viola Bullard; Brother: Harold Strachan; numerous Nieces, Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.