Francis Masena, 79 yrs., a resident of Lipilli Close off Farrington Road & formerly of Gros Morne, Haiti, died at his residence on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

He is survived by his 1 daughter: Nadia Masena Andre; 4 sons: Willie, Francisco, Francis & Sampson Masena; 1 brother: Teman Masena; grandchildren: Kevin & Jonathan Neymour, Alexander Masena, Ezeliel & Jeremiah Andre, Royalty, Francisco & Kayden Rahming & Tameka Masena; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.