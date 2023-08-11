Funeral Service for Frank Adrian Austin age 80 years and a resident #29 Prospero Drive, Freeport and formerly of Barbados will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday 12th, August 2022 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, East Sunrise Highway and Beachway Drive, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be Rev. Kenneth Lewis and Cremation will follow.

Fond memories are left to be cherished by his wife and best friend: Generosa Berkel Austin; 11 children: Adrian, Kimberley, Deon, Thereese, Tiffinee, Sahaida, Jan, Suerenau, Alden, Anasis, Yazmin; regarded children: Shanta Colebrooke, Jonelle (Leo) Gardiner), Lakeva Nesbitt, Malinda Davis; grandchildren: Rashan, Racheal, Ronicka, Rokisha Brown, Aaliyah Austin, Kyrique Connolly, Kalayah Lightbourn, Keshawn, Kameron, Kendyl Maddox, Raven Miller, Thaddeus Russell, Lydeen, Juan, Amir, Liam Missick, Kohen, Knoah Cornish, Kaden, KJ (Pablo) Austin; great grandchildren: Mazi Smith, Skylar Blanton; sister: Stella Austin (UK); adopted sisters/brothers: Gloriadean Ashley and family, Irma Davis and family, Shanta Stuart and family, Lavaughn Saunders and family, Gaynel Murray and family, Romelle Percentie and family, Phil Thompson and family, Vhaul Thompson, and family; nieces & nephews: David (Gloria) Austin & Family, Sean, and Mark Austin, Randy(Rosie) Williams, Julian (Carey) Major, Jermaine (Alysia) Colebrooke & Family, Dustin Williams & Family, Erin Johnson, Atreo Cash, Jillian (Rory) Storr & Family, Julian (Cierra) Munroe & Family, Galen Pitters & Family, Ian (Ornela) Pitters & Family, Lanise McKenzie, Darius & Family; in-laws: Rosemary Austin, Malvern Williams (Hector), Dovis Berkel, Marilyn Major (Franklin), Donnalea Colebrooke, Frances Pitters (Herbie), Sheila Berkel, Sherry Berkel Johnson; a host of relatives & friends too numerous to mention: Jeannette Best- Nunez & family Grace Thompson & Family, Nora Albury, Janette, Lina (Tim) &Tompkins Family, Judy Greene & Family, Kenneth Johnson & Family, Pamela Faulks & Family, Ruth Derico & Family, David(Doreen) Albury Family, Vilma Bullard & Family, ( Heather, Nigel Best & Families, Michael Hoyte & Family, Sonia & Family, Jacqueline & Family , Pamela & Family, Sherri-Ann & Family, Arthur & Family, Judy & Family, Stella Austin (UK) & Family, Allison& Family, Sean & Family, Colin Bowen Cousin, Jane, Flora Hinzey, Randy & Luba Wolfe, Theresa Fairweather, Christine Munnngs & Family, Shiela Archer, Merita Strachan, Brenda Jagnandon & Family, Eulamae Higgs & Family, Lynette Lewis & Family, Patricia Miller. Eleanor Williams & Family, Steve Arlene & Family, Hilton Brown, Steve Arlene& Family, Joseph & Joan Duncombe, Janice Grant & Family, Caroline Calixte & Family, Chrystal Thompson, Vivian McDonald, Flavio Dall’agne, Mack McMaster, Dr. Odia Stubbs, Shawon Curry, Hazel Williams & Family, Joyann Pennerman & Family, Remilda Thomas &Family, Frances Bullard & Family, Raynell Johnson & Family, Claudette Ewing, Hilton Brown, Norma Fay Dupont, Claudette Irving, Winnie Douglas & family, John “boy” Jones, Sharon Swift.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Yager Funeral Home & Crematorium, Queens Highway on Friday from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. and at the church from 11:30 a.m. until service time.