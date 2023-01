Funeral service for Bro. Frank Gaitor, 64 yrs., a resident of St. Albans Drive, will be held at Greater Chippingham Church of God, Eden & Rosebud Streets, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Brian Rolle, assisted by Rev. Mechelle Rolle, Rev. John Darville, Rev. Arlington Hanna & Rev. Antonio Steele. Interment follows in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Boyd Road.

He is survived by:

Brothers Allan (Jeanne), Vernon II, Ronald (Laverne) Johnson, Albert (Diann) Gaitor;

Sister: Geneva (Gary) Cooper,

Nieces/Nephews: Anita (Russell) Royal, Tamica (DeVaughn) Price, Angela (Owen) Stubbs; Vernon III, Akintunda (Tiffany), Shane, David Jr., Lennon (Gizelle), Leonard Jr. (Stacy) Johnson, Gary Jr., (Terrell), Javar Cooper, Aisha (Kirkwood) Neely, Alvashan, Alvanique and Amaiah Gaitor

Grand Nieces/Nephews: Shamara, Azaria, D’Nera, Vernon IV, Verron, Duane, Daeyn, Cayden, India-jai, Kirkwood Jr., Kailee, Kai, Amya, Gary III, Javar Jr., Aayah Belle, Phil Jo Immanuel Khilee ;

Aunts: Constance Smith, Persis Lawrence, Doris Adderley, Anna Edgar;

Numerous other relatives and friends including, Ricky and Pedro McPhee, Francina Sturrup, Sherry Moss, Sharmain Brice, , Sandra Gaitor & Family, LaVerne Johnson and family, Norma Revis, Patricia Archer & Family, Vandetta Moorshed Smith & Family, Sharon Cooper, Debra Johnson and family, Shanique Stern, Greater Chippenham Churchlong- time loving neighbours, Ed McPhee and family, Sonia Pratt, Reckley family, Leadon family, Gibson family, Lockhart family, Bethel family, Blanch Morley, The Bahamas Red Cross, Ishmeal Martin, Forbes Family, Lydon Johnson, Hon. Alfred Sears, Tommy Turnquest, SDA Church, Sabrina Johnson, Ted and Tonya Gaitor, Jeff Sands, Bruce Lafleur

Special Thanks: Warren Grant Photography, Ena Cooper, Athama Bowe, Dr Nigel Lewis, Dr Kendal Major.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Tuesday & on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.