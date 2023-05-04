Semi Military Funeral service for Retired Assistant Superintendent Frankiemae Mather, 60 yrs., a resident of Martinique Road, Golden Gates #2, will be held at St. Gregory’s The Great Anglican Church, Carmichael Road, on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Canon S. Sebastian Campbell. Interment follows in St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Her daughter: Krischa Mather

Sisters: Virginia & Shirley Simmons, Hazel Seymour, Sophia Sears, Debbie Simmons, and Lucy Johnson

Brothers: Clyde Seymour (Murie), Anthony Mather and William Sands

Aunts: Myrtle & Ethel Sands and Ruth Dixon

Nephews: Dwayne Alleyne, Desmond Alleyne, Anwar Cargill, Ryan McCartney, Neko Lockhart, Kenyon Mather, Neil & Mario Seymour, Raymond Julien Jr. (Yolande)

Nieces: Gia Sturrup, Crystal Bethel, Shawna Mather, Rayette Julien, Shenik & Shenika Sands, Anthranique Mather, Ebony Rolle (Shadrian), Znovia Wright, Michelle Borland, Marcelle Smith-Fludd

Cousins: Lolita Moxey (Joel), Jovannah Moxey, Ellena Williamson (Cedric), Cyprinanna Major (Vencil), Anna Russell (Christopher), Marcia Saunders (Luke), Latoya Griffin (Vogel), James Sands, Samuel Sands, Anderson Sands Jr. (Zinabeth), Patsy Cole, the children of the late Samuel J. Sands, the children of the late Henry Sands, the children of the late Mary Sands, the children of the late Thomas Sands, the children of the late Ruth Sands, the children of the late Edith Garnett, the children of the late Dorothy & Reynold Culmer, the children of the late Graylene Gibson, the children of the late Harold & Mursay Poitier, the children of the late Delorie Major, Cheryl Braymen, Helen McNeil, Sasha Gninkoun (Gabin), Janice Mather, Reynolds Mather, Seth Mather, Faye Sawyer (Brian), Brianette Sawyer

Grandnieces & Grand Nephews: Jaylen, T’Arah, Daylee, Louisa, Sha’Khila, Ryhin, Jeremiah, Mia, Javier, Jessica, Mya, Jasonique, Ryan, Sharonda, Brian, Joshua, Leanna, Enrica, Leah-London, Ellayana, Tevon Rolle Jr.

Adopted daughters: Clementina Burrows, Maria Dorsett, Brea Ferguson, Sharon Mackey

Adopted sons: Leagester Charlow, Omar McKinney

Godchildren: Xavier Rolle, Sabria Oliver, Chrystal Sands

Special Friends Including the Families of: Angela Rolle, Denzil Barr, Clothilda Frazier, Linda Sullivan, Annamae Poiter, Lynn Armbrister, Valeria Evans, Wendy Pearson, Rose Josue, Maryann Tracy Rolle, Patricia Carey and Family, Marina Forbes, Fern Sands, Rudolph Stubbs, Answell Johnson, Keith Symonette, Rudolph Newry, Almeta Brown, Former MP Pierre Dupuch, Edward and Glynis Demeritte, Maxine Leary-Rolle, Retired ACP Carolyn Bowe, Deborah Smith, Mary Ferguson, Retired Superintendent Alexander Blatch, Retired ACP Juanita Colebrooke, Betty Lloyd, Milton Newbold, Oval Bain, Monalisa Roberts, Terrence Saunders, Llakel Pratt, Stanley Alleyne, Joanne Bain, Golda Scott, Monique Scott, Willamae Scott, Christopher Scott, Kevin & Bernadette Ferguson, Shanel Gayle and Family

Other Relatives and Friends Including: Sylvia Carey and Family, Lillian Taylor, Edward Johnson and Family, Michelle Moody, Hazel Turnquest and Family, Iris Tynes, Beverley, Shelly, Perry & Terry Archer, Rita Spriggs, Rev. Canon Sebastian Campbell and the St. Gregory’s Church Family, Barbara Cargill and Family, Nadia Cargill, Edson Duncombe, Rodrick McKenzie, Virgil Cenatus, Kolamae Pedican, Minister of National Security The Hon. Wayne Munroe, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander and the entire SELT Team, Retired ACP Stephen Seymour, Chief Superintendent Rodney Williams and the Police Reserve Office, Reserve Superintendent Osborne Ferguson, Anthony “Tony” McCartney, Retired Deputy Commissioner Quinn McCartney, Sgt. Anthony Capron, Calvin Seymour and Family, G Squad 1982, Inspector Yvonne Albury, The Urban Renewal Family, Inspector Germaine Prattand the Force Insurance Office, R/Sgt. Moncur, Sgt. 1759 Inez Miller, Superintendent Laura Stuart, ASP Shakiel Riley, Reserve Cpl. Damas, Chief Superintendent Roberto Goodman, Retired Chief Superintendent Bruce Arnett, Retired Superintendent Philip Rolle, Sharon Hanna, Retired Superintendent Theresa Hanna, Keith Rolle, Darian Carey, Raymond Julien Sr., Johnnymae Thurston, Nikera Culmer, Maxine Callendar, Virginia Godfrey, Renee Smith, Sharon Fernander, Edrick Poitier, Dr. Horizal Simmons, Dr. David Allen, Sammy Willis-Lewis, Laura Hanna, Philip Charlow, Superintendent Andrew Sweeting, Rashad McKinney, Myracle Ariste, Ishmael McKinney, Paula Williams, Melrose Knowles, The Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, Superintendent Denise Rose, Timothy Bailey, Samuel Hepburn, the late Thelma Thompson & Family, Inspector Vernie Newbold, Carolyn King, the Poitier Family, the Huyler Family, the Newbold Family, Dr. Kevin Moss, Dr. Duane Sands, Dr. Michael Darville, Kristin Sturrup, the Nurses of Doctors Hospital ICU, the Martinique Road, Golden Gates #2 Family, A. F. Adderley Class of 1980 and numerous other relatives and friends.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 11-5:00 p.m. on Thursday & at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.