FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Mr. Franklin Francis Simmons age 87 years of Jamaica Avenue, Elizabeth Estates died at his residence on Saturday September 2nd, 2023. Funeral service for the late Mr. Franklin Francis Simmons will be held on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Street (North).

Officiating will be Father Glen C. Nixon assisted by other ministers of the clergy. Cremation will follow.

Franklin was predeceased by his wife: Ethel Louise Simmons; son: Dale (Balo) Simmons; mother: Adrianna Curtis Simmons; father: Hezikiah Hezekial Simmons; brothers: Hilton, John & Willie Simmons; adopted father: Rev. George E. Johnson.

Left to cherished his memories are his loving children: Jeffery (Lillian), Sydney (Kappy), Franklin Jr., Dwayne (Aneska) and Daron Simmons, Joann (Alfred) Johnson, Delphee Pryce, Ardenecia (Rodney) Forbes, Nikia (Kirk), Sands; adopted sister: Subleca Johnson(USA); grandchildren: Latoya, Latisha & Mario Simmons, Jayshree, & Arjohwa Johnson, Shakeria, Caleb, Shakespeare, Aaron Pryce, Frankdesha, Daysha, Dahuran Simmons, Alexandria Forbes, Travonne, Deanna Simmons, Chrissy, T’Kayha, Kirshantae & Isiah Sands, Andrenette Gaitor; great grandchildren: David- Davarj Rahming, Kennedy, Autumn, Kiajh, Khaleil, Khyrie, Gabriel, Keary & Tranay Simmons; brother in law: Dan (Judy) Miller & Michael (Maria) Symonette; sisters in law: Sally Simmons (USA) & Blanch Roberts; nieces: Roselyn, Donna, Shauna, Melari Simmons, Sandra Munnings, Princess Delancey, Lousie Galanis, Leonora hawks, Lashane Symonette, Latonya Tinker, Erica Fox & Andrea Hepburn; nephews: Dereck & Randy Colebrooke, Michael Symonette III, Kevin & Nathaniel Simmons (USA); close relatives and friends: Kdaris Munroe and family, Fr. Glen, Fr. King, Deacon Mitchell, Mr. Francis Richardson and Jr. Choir, Carl Johnson and Sr. Stacey Maura, Janice Longly, The Usher Borad, Papa Smith and the Blue Hill Road Crew, Sheila Johnson, Yvonne Smith, Robert Scavella, Darrell Smith (USA), Tissa Stubbs, Althamese Jospeh, Keva, Valarie, Marion Greenslade, The entire Community of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral; Specials thanks to Dr. Chrispin Gomez, Juliet Forbes, The neighbors of Jamaica Ave., Elizabeth Estates, Hazel Butler (USA), Cleve “Slim” Johnson, Shirley Francis, Louise Frazier, Shaky, Gizell McPhee and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In lieu of flowers donation could be made to the St. Francis Annual Appeal at the church’s office. In memory of Franklin Simmons. The Gate Keeper.

Viewing will be held in the Serenity Suite of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time.