Less than a minute

12 Less than a minute

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

FRANKLYN A. GIBSON, Age: 61 of Winton Meadows, died on May 19th, 2023 at Broward Health Medical Centre, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He is survived by: His wife, Natasha Gibson; children: Franklyn Jr., Ashton Williams, Dr. Fran’Kysha Gibson and Frankylo Gibson; mother: Naomi Deveaux; mother-in-law: Hazel Rolle, siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.