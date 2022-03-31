Obituaries

Franklyn Andrew Knowles

Death Notice for Franklyn Andrew Knowles age 63 years, a resident of Johnson Terrace passed peacefully at his residence on Wednesday March 30, 2022.

He is survived by his three sisters: Betty Wells, Barbara Knowles and Marsh Knowles; three brothers: Brennen Knowles, Kirk Knowles and Reginald Knowles; daughter: Samirah Knowles Figueredo, brother-in-law: Walter Wells; sister-in-law: Arlene Knowles; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service will be announced at a later date.

