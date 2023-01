BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

DEATH NOTICE

Death Notice for Franklyn Baron Simmons age 55 years a resident of Sea Beach Estates died on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Left to cherish his precious memories are his wife: Sharon Simmons; his parents: Roger and Ivamae Simmons; sons: Damien Simms, Darien Nixon and Devin Simmons and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a late date.