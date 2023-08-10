Obituaries

Franklyn Donald Lowe

Death Notice For Franklyn Donald Lowe, 53

A resident of #10 Winton Meadows. Died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday 7th August,2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Theresa Lowe, 3 Sons: Anthony , Antonio and Adrian Wright, 3 Daughters: Alicia Wright, Saleena Lowe and , Angelique Lowe- Hepburn, 8 Grandchildren, Father: Franklin Lowe, Mother: Rosamund Lowe, Brother: Dax Lowe, Sister: Chrystal Lowe – Knowles, nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at a later.

