Franklyn Earl Strachan Jr., age 53 years, a resident of #18 Lobster Avenue, Golden Gates I, Nassau, New Providence, will be held at 11am, on Friday, August 18th, 2023, at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Balliou Hill Road, Nassau, New Providence.

Officiating will be Cannon Sebastian Campbell. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, 45 Nassau Street, Nassau, New Providence.

He is survived by his Mother: Rose Strachan; Sons: Jasheed, Christian (Arlene), Axaiver Strachan and Steven Plakaris (Sherese); Daughters: Diamond, Destiny Strachan, Shera Morgan; Grandchildren: Jasheed Strachan Jr., Courtney & Owen Smith; Life Long Friend: Marilee Smith; Brothers: Mustapha (Yvette) & Edward (Johnette) Strachan; Sisters: Racquel Strachan & Michelle Green; Nieces: Zaria Lynes, Malia, Eden-Jade & Maygen-Grace Strachan; Nephews: Mustapha Strachan II; Uncles: Sidney,Wendall, Caleb(Florence), Edward, Phillip(Hattie) and Myron(Marcia) Moncur; Benjamin Brice; Aunts: Deanna & Judy Moncur, Lennor (Baldwin) Johnson, and Icelyn (Roman) Nicolls, Constance Strachan-Comery, Agatha Wells-Strachan & Lillian Strachan-Rolle (the late Earnest Rolle); Cousins: Shane (Ernestine), John (Annischka), Priscilla, Rayall, Phillip Jr. (Tammy), Shenita, Navada, Kaverra, Miguel, Esther, Saddam, Kennedy ,Verlisa, Duran, Myra, Myron Jr., Monet, Miracle, Myles, Wendall Jr. (Cliffaine), Jeffrey, Allen (Renee), Jeff, Julian, Arlette,Jason, Lorraine, Eddison (Kihan), Wayne (Ivana) & Marissa Moncur, Hester (Alton) McDonald, Darryl (Eugene) Poitier, Tamara Collie, Anya (Benjamin) Miller, Sophia (Owen) McKinney, Jewel (Denver) Moss, Chrystal (Craig) Simmons, Jensel (Aisha) Watkins, Baldwin Johnson Jr., Latoya (Brian) Moncur-Knowles, Shameka (Livingstone Jr.) Bevans, Romaine, Dr. Romona Nicolls (David Mcphee), Romania (Dion) Miller, Ceandra (Ian) Stubbs, Kendra Sands, Halson Ramsey, Prisca (Rico) Hanchell, James Strachan, George, Lanella, Bernadette Simpson, Glenroy Woods, Andrew Brown & family, Doris Hunt & family, Bernadette Phillips & family, Anne Pratt-Moss, Kaye, Caleb Bernard II, Duwayne (Crystal), Theron (Marie), Denise Hepburn & Renee (Kevin) Davies. Kenneth, Karen, Andrea, Peter Davies & Elva (Kent) Lightbourne, Patrick (Sheari) Strachan. Lynette Stevenson, Giles II (Kenya) Wells & Tonia (Thomas) Williams. Dionne, Robert (Shaynette), Alrick Comery & Andree (Eugene) Smith. Anthony & Wayne (Deval) Rolle, Anastacia Gray; Relatives & Friends: Dr. Kenny , Ida & Jan Knowles, Kim Braynen, Jackie, Jenny, Porsha, Cynthia, Leslie, Ken, Javonne Bain, Steven, Patrice, Gayle & Patrick Adderley, Olga, Wellington Richards, Julien & Sandra Gordon, Neville & Lydia Adderley & family, Pat & Shelia Seymour & family, Eulie Lafleur & family, Suzanne Hepburn & family, Sylvia Kemp & family, Roosevelt Sands, Rosevelt Rolle, Shawn Evans, Edward Pintard, Stephen Symonette, Israel Bowe, Vado Culmer, Cedric Sweeting, Lynden Forbes, Donald Rolle, Sharon Branch, Jackie Mcphee, Eloise Moncur & family, Nora Newbold & family, Ethelee Gibson & family, Wilamae Minus & family, John & Lucymae Wright & family, Coleman & Dianna Andrews & family, Wesley Rolle, Pearl Adderley & family, Wellington & Bertha Hall, Elaine King & family, Garth & Rita King & family, Shara Johnson, Vernon Quinn, Octavia Benson, Nathan & Lornie Higgins, Kendal & Samantha Higgins, Steven & Melanie Johnson, O’neil & Michelle Minnis, the children of the late Mildred Strachan, Felicity Cleare, Beverley Collie, Beatrice & James Bodie, Sisters Sisters Forever, Cyprianna Smith & family, children of the late Sam Brown & family, children of the late Irvin King & family, Patricia and late Everette Moncur & family, Hensel King & family, Eureka Watson & family, Rodriquez King & family, Family of the late Alfred King, Family of the late Herbert Sands, Sandra Collie & family, Deanna & Lenny Cumberbatch & family, Dora Bethel & family, Gaynel Nicholls & family, Edris Edwards & family, Lillian Newbold & family, Margaret Dawkins & family, Melvin Seymour, Lachea Rolle & family, Francita Seymour & family, Vernice Paul & family, Family of the late Alfred King, Family of the late Herbert Sands, Lean Knowles & family, Hanna Brice & family. Moncur, King, Seymour, Strachan, Deveaux & Stevens family. Communities of Knowles Cat Island, Golden Gates 1, St. Gregory Anglican Church & the Farmers Market; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, (TODAY) Thursday, August 17th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Friday, from 10am until service time.