Fraud conviction upheld

The Court of Appeal on Tuesday affirmed the fraud conviction of a man who sold a car he didn’t own to his girlfriend.

Victor Bain Jr. was charged with fraud by false pretenses after his girlfriend, Hermonique Cooper, didn’t get possession of the Honda Accord and was not refunded the $9,750 that she paid for the vehicle.

According to the prosecution’s case, Bain gave Cooper the impression that he had the authority to sell his father’s car.

Consequently, he made up a bill of sale and gave her a receipt for the money.

Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis directed Bain to repay the money in three monthly installments to avoid spending 10 months in prison.

Although the court affirmed the conviction, the appellate tribunal determined that Rolle-Davis exceeded his jurisdiction in the default sentence for failing to pay compensation.

Now, Bain will spend three months in custody if he doesn’t repay Cooper the $9,750 by July 19, 2022

Bain is due to appear before the Court of Appeal on July 20 to confirm whether the money was paid.

Nicholas Mitchell appeared for Bain and Linda Evans appeared for the Crown.