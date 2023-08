A private service was held for the late Fred Derreck Lloyd.

(January 10th, 1997 – July 11th, 2023)

Age: 26

Fred was preceded in death by his Grandmother: Patsy Louise Miller; Brother: Jahkiel Lloyd; Uncle: Fred Derek Lloyd.

Left behind to cherish his memories are, His Parents: Raymond Lloyd and Mia Jones; Grandparents: Rosemary & Roger Davis; Siblings: Robert Missick, Patricia, Latoya (Kevin), Raynette, Raymond Jr., Damon, Raymonique, Rachae, Raymond, Rayven, and Aaron Lloyd; Nieces & Nephews: Demi & Rieyon, Tyreek & Tajahnae, Destiny & Kevin Jr., Aiden, Ezranae & Amayah, Raymond III & Jayden, Rayghen & Lance, Rayanna, Payton, Brianique, and Niyah; Aunts & Uncles: Ramon Davis, Ryan Davis, Dr. Antione Clarke, Terrance Clarke, Dawn Clarke, Allison Clarke, Genevieve Lloyd (Philip), Betty Lloyd, Harold Lloyd (Arlene), Anastacia Lloyd, Patrice Dames, Robert Lloyd (Sharon), Keith Lloyd, Alfred Lloyd (Shanrec), Dwayne Lloyd, Alexander Lloyd (Sheila), Sonia Bowe (Mario), Tonia Cartwright (Jody); Grand Aunts & Uncle: Lillis Wood, Rosetta Clarke, Latesha Smith, Audrey Poitier & Charles Lewis; Cousins: Terran Wood, Davis Wood, Chen Wood, Juan Bethell, Ahmad Bootle, Anwar Bootle, Lamar Watkins, Taneal Davis, Raynath Davis, Ethan Davis, Sasha Dames, Andrea Dames, Tamia Bethell, Jayden Bethell, Sopnovia Miller, Lakasha Evans, Dominique Rolle-Williams, Ardell Lloyd, Dominic and Tero Lloyd, Teneas Mackey, Sharico Lloyd, Roshawn Lloyd, Robert Lloyd Jr., Valentino “Vardo” Lloyd, Khadaff Whyms, Vantaniece Quetell Lloyd, Alfred Lloyd Jr., Ordell Lloyd, Alfred Lloyd II, Dante Lloyd, Fredricka, Dwayne Lloyd & D’wayne Lloyd, Alexander Lloyd Jr., Alexandria Lloyd, Miguel, Mya & Mariano Bowe, Mercedes, Bentley & Maserati Cartwright; God Parents: Edward Hutchinson, Edith Gilbert (deceased), Evelyn Major and Lorne Smith; Other Relatives and Friends: Hon. Bacchus Rolle, Melony Rolle, Lavern “Dragon” Evans and Family, Eric, Ramon, Tamuel, Greggory King and Family, Michael (Pot), ASP Tony Austin, Dianne Cooper & family, Shaneka, Ms. Charles, Bridgette, Darlene, Darcell, Ray and Tracia Robinson, Sherise Williams, Christine Gardiner, Christine Rose, Edison, Danrillo & Dianne Williams, Domonic, Kevin & Michelle Charlton & Family, Brandon Bowe, Jade, Destiny Darville, Linda Joseph, Shandera Smith and Family, Ruby Emmanuel, Crystal Trotman, Corey Deal, Donna Simmons & Family, Melanie Rolle & Family, Michelle Woodside & Family, Shaunamae Martinborough and Family, Tony Simmons & Family, Jennifer Rolle & Family, Raquel Hall & Family, Nassau Motor Company Family, The Bodie Family, The Humes Family, The Darling Family, The Young Family, West End Avenue Family, Tranquil Circle Community Family.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!