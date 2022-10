Freda Ida Ingraham

aged 83, of Godet Avenue, died at her residence on Friday, 7th October 2022.

She is survived by her husband: Samuel Ingraham; daughter: Angela Nairn; sons: Anthony and Michael Ingraham; sister: Anna Strachan; brothers: Anthony, Vincent, and Laban Thompson; 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.