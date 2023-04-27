Frederick Allington Adams aged 75 of Mackey Street South, died at his residence on Thursday, 20th April, 2023.

He is survived by his Son: Antoine “Rory” Adams; Grandchild: Antonia Chavez Adams; 9 Sisters: Paulette, Lori, Ruth, Marie, Andrea, Jerled, Stephanie, Sally, and Joy Adams; 9 Brothers: Louis George Jr., Robert “Bob”, Gary Leroy “Roy”, Nathaniel, Seron, Larry, Derek, Timothy, and Pastor Dave Adams; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.