Funeral Service for the late Frederick Allington “Allie” Adams aged 75of Mackey Street South will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday 13th May, 2023 at St. George’s Anglican Church, Montrose Avenue. Officiating will be The Reverend Fr. Andrew Toppin, Rector assisted by The Reverend Fr. Ivan Eldon. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

The Late Frederick Allington Adams was preceded in death by his Father: Louis George Adams Sr.; Mother: Adlin Alexandria Fox-Adams; Sister: Patricia Patsy Elizabeth Adams.

Left to cherish his memories are His Wife: Antoinette Adams; Son: Antoine Frederick “Rory” (Keva) Adams; Grandchild: Antonia Chavez Maria Adams; Brothers: Lou Jr. (Taneko), Robert “Bob” (Ruthmae), Gary Leroy “Roy”, Nathaniel “Nat”, Seron (Veronica), Dereck, Larry, Timothy, Dave; Sisters: Paulette, Lori, Ruthmae (Eddie) Edgecombe, Marie, Andrea (Bernard) Strachan, Jerrylee (Emmanuel) Rolle, Joan Sturrup, Stephanie, Sally (Dereck) Bodie, Joy; Nephews: Louis III, Attorney Robert Adams, KC (Conchita), Dwayne, Devin (Kaylus), Dominick, Raphael (Lou Lou), Miles, Jawara (Sheral); Nieces: Cherry (George) Archer, Regina (Simeon) Storr, Danielle (Asher) Cooper, Leneka; Cousins: Florinda Mackey & family, Brenda Lamm & family, Colin Fox, Beryl Edgecombe, Marie Dean-Sweeting, Alrena Cargill, Carolyn Fox & family, Harry & Susan Horton, Terrance & Tammy Horton, Constance, Natalie, Lorraine, Eleanor & Wendell Conliffe, Allison, Ava, Joy, Ray, Nathaniel, Natasha, Barbara, Stephen, Tuddle, Sally Grist, Adrian D’Aguilar & family, The Hudson & Fowler family, The Basden & Ward family, Sammy Brennen & many others; In-law Relatives: Anthony Robinson, Allan Robinson, Tamico, Latasha, Damian, Chippetria, Leslie; Neighbours and Friends including but not limited to: Prime Minister Philip “ Brave” Davis, KC and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, Geraldine Romer, Sybil Archer & family, The Pratt family, Larry Lafleur & family, The Burrows family, The Knowles family, The Munroe family, Edison Sumner & family, The Morley Family, The Allan J. Robinson family, Bishop V.G Clarke & family, Commodore Dr. Raymond King & Mrs. Fredricka King, Fmr. Commodore Clifford Scavella & family, Apostle Raymond Wells, Royal Bahamas Defence Force family, The RBDF MWR Unit, The Bostwick family, Jan & family, Ms. Ida, Elder Velma Cox-Smith, Tracey Bowe & family (Exuma), Charles Taylor & family, Deidre Rolle & family, The entire Fox Hill Community, The Harvey, Munroe, Burrows, Pratt, Adderley family, Charles McKinney & family, The Cambridge family The St. George’s Ball Park family, Robert Forbes & family, Audrey Deveaux & family, Dr. Deborah Nubirth & Staff, and The Carib Road family.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 12th May, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will be NO viewing at the church.